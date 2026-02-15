Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), one of the largest cancer care networks in the UAE, has announced the launch of its specialized Sarcoma & Bone Center at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings in Abu Dhabi. The center has been established in collaboration with the Burjeel Orthopaedic Institute to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of rare and complex bone and soft tissue tumors.

The newly launched center brings together medical oncology, orthopedic oncology, radiation oncology, vascular surgery, radiology, rehabilitation medicine, and psychological support services within a single integrated framework. Patients benefit from coordinated care delivered by a multidisciplinary team, ensuring personalized treatment plans from diagnosis through recovery. The new center represents a major addition to highly specialized subspecialty care, reinforcing the United Arab Emirates’ position as a regional and global hub for innovation and specialized oncology services.

Sarcomas are among the rarest forms of cancer, accounting for approximately 1 percent of adult cancers and nearly 15 percent of pediatric cancers. Globally, more than 13,000 new cases are reported each year. Studies show that early diagnosis and treatment at specialized centers significantly improve survival outcomes.

The facility is equipped with advanced technologies, including PET-CT imaging, intraoperative MRI, limb-salvage microsurgery, and access to targeted therapies and immunotherapies supported by advanced genomic analysis. The center also utilizes Next-Generation Sequencing and high-resolution imaging to tailor treatment strategies based on each patient’s clinical and genetic profile.

“Our goal is to provide patients with access to specialized expertise and advanced treatment options closer to home. By bringing together oncology, surgery, diagnostics, rehabilitation, and psychosocial support in one center, we are improving the patient journey and supporting better outcomes for those affected by rare cancers,” said Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of BCI.

He added that Burjeel Cancer Institute continues to expand its network across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ain, and the Sultanate of Oman to ensure broader access to specialized oncology services.

Through scientific collaboration and adherence to international treatment guidelines, including those set by leading global oncology societies, the center aims to improve five-year survival rates and reduce recurrence by offering specialized, evidence-based care.

Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO BMC, said the new center aligns with the hospital’s commitment to advancing highly specialized care.

“This launch reinforces our investment in world-class infrastructure, advanced technology, and expert clinical teams. It also supports the UAE’s vision of building a globally competitive healthcare system focused on quality, innovation, and patient-centered care,” he said.

Dr. Mohammed Muath Adi, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and Head of the Burjeel Orthopaedic Institute, emphasized the importance of a unified approach to treating musculoskeletal cancers.

“Managing sarcoma requires close coordination between multiple specialties. By offering comprehensive services under one roof, we are able to deliver timely diagnosis, advanced surgical techniques, and structured rehabilitation plans that enhance quality of life and long-term outcomes for our patients,” he said.

With the launch of the Sarcoma & Bone Center, BCI further strengthens its position as a regional destination for complex and subspecialized cancer care.