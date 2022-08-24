Burjeel Holdings, a leading healthcare services provider in MENA, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment which will see the UAE-founded private healthcare Group partner and collaborate with KSA institutes and healthcare organizations, and invest up to USD 1 billion in the Kingdom by 2030.

Burjeel Holdings, the largest private healthcare services provider in the UAE and operator of 39 hospitals and medical centers, will seek investment opportunities through joint ventures and PPP models to establish and expand various healthcare offerings across KSA, including an industry-leading healthcare network that will include specialty medical centers, day surgery capability, digital health ventures, comprehensive super specialty hospitals and clinical research programs. Its research commitments include exploring innovation in areas of cancer prevention, screening and therapy.

In addition to healthcare services delivery, Burjeel will also work through MISA in areas of humanitarian aid and international healthcare volunteering.

The Group is in discussions with various private sector providers and leading public sector hospitals in KSA to deliver these services and expects to begin formalizing collaboration agreements over the coming months.

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is the leading private healthcare services provider in the UAE, with a growing presence in the GCC. The group continues to set new benchmarks for healthcare delivery and patient outcomes, with state-of-the-art facilities and world-class service standards. With a team of highly experienced, world-class practitioners, Burjeel Holdings is committed to driving innovation and bringing the latest advances in global healthcare to the region. The Group is a leader in Oncology, Orthopedics, Cardiac Services, Acute Long-Term Care, Advanced Rehabilitation, and Children's and Women's Care, and plans to further develop these comprehensive capabilities in the Kingdom over the coming years.

Burjeel Holdings’ Founder and CEO Dr Shamsheer Vayalil said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key focus market for Burjeel Holdings and we are proud to commit to this MoU with the Ministry of Investment – a significant step in our entry to the Kingdom. We are excited about the many opportunities to support the Kingdom’s healthcare ambitions and to bring our expertise to a sector which is integral to the delivery of Vision 2030.”

Burjeel Holdings recently reported record financial results reflecting the strength of its diversified portfolio of high-quality healthcare assets, highly specialized services and its strong, connected growth platform. Revenue in FY 2021 was AED 3,351 million, representing an 18% compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) over the three-year period 2019-2021.

