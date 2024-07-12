Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Holdings has achieved a significant milestone by receiving institutional accreditation from the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS), a prestigious accreditation program in the UAE. Burjeel Holdings is the first private entity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to obtain this accreditation as a group.

The accreditation was officially conferred by Dr. Mohammed Al-Houqani, Secretary General of NIHS, during a ceremony attended by Dr. Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi, Executive Director of Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and senior officials from the Group.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Houqani emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, “The institutional accreditation for Burjeel Holdings represents a major accomplishment aligned with the UAE’s vision to enhance the quality of medical education, training, and the qualification of healthcare workers according to the highest evaluation standards.”

Six institutions under the Group’s umbrella have been accredited as teaching hospitals, including Burjeel Medical City, Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, Al Dhannah Hospital, Medeor Hospital, Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain, and Burjeel Royal Hospital, Asharej.

Expressing pride in this remarkable achievement, Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “We are honored to receive this prestigious accreditation, which will pave the way for us to deliver specialized medical education programs of the highest quality. This achievement aligns with our vision and goals of enriching the healthcare sector in the UAE by cultivating a highly skilled healthcare workforce trained locally.”

The Group plans to introduce a range of residency and fellowship programs in medical specialties, along with specialized nursing programs, in collaboration with regulatory authorities in the Emirate.

This accreditation has been granted after Burjeel Holdings fulfilled the instructional standards set by NIHS, including completing accreditation application requirements, meeting evaluative field visit criteria, and providing necessary information and data for training programs.