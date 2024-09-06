Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Burjeel Holdings PLC (“Burjeel” or “the Group”), a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the MENA region, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, was recognized as a “Most Honored Company” in its debut appearance in the 2024 Emerging EMEA Executive Team Survey by Institutional Investor Research.

The Group was highlighted for its strength in investor relations, and was one of only six companies in the UAE to receive the “Most Honored Company” distinction. Burjeel came in second place in seven categories within the Emerging EMEA “Health Care & Pharmaceuticals” segment of the 2024 survey, which is based on rankings from the buy-side and sell-side investment community:

Best CEO – John Sunil

Best CFO – Muhammad Shihabuddin

Best IR Professional – Sergei Levitskii

Best ESG Program

Best Investor/ Analyst Day

Best IR Program

Best IR Team

This year, the Emerging EMEA Executive Team Survey reflects the votes and opinions of 405 investment professionals at 248 financial services firms. Only 33 out of 332 companies from 11 sectors across the Emerging EMEA region received the “Most Honored Company” distinction.

The Group’s achievements are testament to its outstanding performance, recognized by investors and the market, and reflect the growth in its foreign investor base. Ranking as a top company in IR in the Emerging EMEA region highlights Burjeel’s commitment to providing quality disclosures, timely responses to investor queries, and effective investor communication.

Mr. Muhammed Shihabuddin, Group Chief Financial Officer, said: “We are proud and honored to be recognized by Institutional Investor Research for our performance. These achievements reflect the confidence of investors and analysts in Burjeel Holdings, highlighting the company’s excellence in financial disclosure, risk management, and commitment to transparent timely communication with external stakeholders. We will continue to further consolidate our leading position in the UAE healthcare market, maximize our shareholder value, and reinforce our daily commitment to the community.”

About Institutional Investor Research

Institutional Investor Research (IIR) is a renowned provider of independent data-driven insights and actionable feedback for the sell side, corporates, and buy side. They conduct comprehensive research surveys with global investment professionals to evaluate and rank the best-performing investment professionals, service providers, asset managers, and corporate executives.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group developed an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups.

Our network comprises 89 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 19 hospitals, 47 medical centers, 15 pharmacies, and other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel.