Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, and Response Plus Medical Services (RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region, have jointly launched the $1 million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award at ADIPEC 2024 to boost workplace wellness across the global Energy sector.

The global energy sector has made significant strides in prioritising the health and wellbeing of its workforce. Building on these efforts, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of RPM Holding, announced the award during ADIPEC 2024, encouraging CEOs and senior executives from major global energy organisations to further advance holistic wellbeing across the industry.

The Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award that focuses on initiatives using AI to enhance mental and physical health, features two categories. A $1 million Wellbeing Investment supporting SMEs and startups to develop scalable health solutions. And an Excellence Recognition category celebrating large organisations for their innovative employee wellbeing initiatives.

The inaugural winners will be revealed at the next edition of ADIPEC in October 2025. Projects will be evaluated by an independent committee comprising global experts on three key criteria: creating supportive workplace environments, demonstrating innovative approaches, and showing measurable impact.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said: “The Energy sector, a cornerstone of global economies, has made significant strides in prioritising the physical and mental health of its workforce. As a trusted, long-standing healthcare partner to the sector, we believe it is our responsibility to foster a culture of holistic wellbeing across the global Energy sector. This award celebrates and inspires innovative and technology-driven solutions that address the diverse health challenges across some of the most challenging and rigorous work environments in the world. We are optimistic that these efforts will inspire impactful improvements in the overall health of Energy sector professionals worldwide.”

Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of RPM Holding, commented: “This award serves as recognition for the companies and innovators coming up with new ideas to promote physical and mental wellbeing in the Energy sector. It is also a platform for translating ideas into concrete solutions that can reinforce workforce resilience in a critical global sector at a time when energy is undergoing a profound transformation.”

The initiative aligns with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the UAE National Wellbeing Strategy 2031, reinforcing the nation’s role as a hub for creating solutions to global challenges. Unveiled at the stand, the https://hewaward.com/ portal is now open for potential nominees. Further details on application dates, jury, and submissions will be shared later.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialised healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group operates an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups.

Burjeel Holdings’ network comprises 97 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 19 hospitals, 27 medical centers, 28 physiotherapy and wellness centers, 15 pharmacies, and other allied services. Its brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel.

About Response Plus Medical Services (RPM)

Founded in 2010, Response Plus Holding is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding PJSC on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro-cap company. Boasting the largest medical vehicle fleet in the region with 426 ambulances, RPM has become a trusted name and a partner of choice in its field of operation. It has conducted more than 1.2 million training sessions for healthcare and non- healthcare professionals, performed over 10,000 helicopter medical emergency evacuations, and offers reliable medical support for major sporting events in the region.