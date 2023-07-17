Kuwait: As part of its efforts to contribute to the success of the Central Bank of Kuwait and Kuwait Banking Association’s “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, Burgan Bank continues to fulfill its duty in promoting financial awareness through various community events, such as its participation in the recent job fair organized by the American University of the Middle East (AUM) and the fourth blood donation campaign in partnership with Ahmadi Governorate. The goal is to enhance the level of financial literacy among all members of the community through these events and activities. This step falls within the framework of the bank's ongoing comprehensive program for social responsibility, which is considered the cornerstone of its continuous success and sustainable growth.

During its presence at both events, the Burgan Bank team took part in a full-fledged awareness program to provide attendees with a thorough overview about the rights and responsibilities of all banking customers. In addition, the team highlighted the prevailing challenges facing financial institutions and their customers and how to manage them. These recommendations included being aware of traditional scams and phishing attacks, practicing caution in maintaining the secrecy of personal information in the dealings with the bank, and having knowledge of the proper methods to file and process complaints.

Mrs. Kholoud Rida AlFeeli, Group Head - Marketing and Communications at Burgan Bank, said: “Banking and financial proficiency are more essential today than ever before, as financial products and services have become more easily accessible to all community segments. This is coupled with the rise in financial fraud, which has become a global phenomenon and is here to stay. Our role as a responsible bank is to equip our customers with the understanding and skills needed to make sound financial decisions and avoid falling victim to scams. In addition, we strive to improve the financial culture of our customers and the entire community by utilizing our sponsorship and participation in various activities and events to promote the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ campaign’s key messages.”

AlFeeli added: “As part of our support for the awareness campaign, we made sure to distribute financial awareness brochures through these events. We also utilized our social media channels to inform our current and potential customers about the key messages of CBK’s banking awareness campaign, with the aim of engaging the community on a wide scale. These efforts align with Burgan’s social responsibility program and relentless efforts to ensure a seamless banking experience for all its customer segments.”

Moreover, the Burgan team also explained how to deal with banks through different banking channels and across various financial services, from using bank cards and credit cards to depositing funds and taking out loans. Another topic that the team shed light on involved the accessible services, products and solutions designed for the Bank’s specially-abled customers, as well as their rights.

As one of the leading financial institutions in Kuwait, Burgan Bank continues to endorse all the initiatives organized by the Central Bank of Kuwait, with the purpose of achieving higher levels of financial literacy, inclusion, and awareness across all segments of society.

