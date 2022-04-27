Dubai, United Arab Emirates: For the first time in the Middle East, Swarovski reveals their whimsical Ramadan campaign and collection through an 82-screen takeover in Riyadh Boulevard Park in Saudi Arabia in front 100 thousand spectators.

A SPELLBINDING TAKEOVER

As Swarovski continues their journey of brand transformation, they have proudly launched a localized campaign to celebrate Ramadan.

Swarovski’s beautiful story of self-reflection was uniquely unveiled across 82 screens on Wednesday, with a bespoke creative developed for one night only.

“We’re extremely proud to have partnered with Swarovski for this Ramadan campaign in such an unconventional fashion at such a meaningful time in the local calendar. The teams at the brand have shown a great deal of creative courage, and the result speak for themselves ” – Jon S. Maloy & Stan-Louis Bufkens Co-Founders at BUREAU BÉATRICE

The showcase blended images of the Ramadan starry night and crescent moon with dancing sparkling crystal pieces in hues of green and gold, and showcased their campaign, featuring Ola Farahat, elegantly styled with pieces from Swarovski’s iconic Millenia, Constella and Lucent families.

“Presenting our campaign in this showcase environment in Riyadh is a proud moment for us all, cementing the relationship we have, now and in the future, here in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East region” – Nasr Sleiman, Managing Director Swarovski Middle East.

-Ends-

ABOUT BUREAU BÉATRICE

BUREAU BÉATRICE is a luxury creative technology company that was founded on the belief that technology without creativity was irrelevant. Co-Founded by Kevin Alderweireldt, CEO, Jon S. Maloy Creative Director, and Stan-Louis Bufkens, Managing Director. BUREAU BÉATRICE is the product of 15 years dedicated to designing luxury creative campaigns and experiences for some of the world’s most desirable brands - Adidas, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, F1, Nissan or Tomorrowland - BUREAU BÉATRICE is part of a new wave of thinking that intends to change the way brands and organizations connect with their audience.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

JON S. MALOY

CREATIVE DIRECTOR & PARTNER

jon@bureaubeatrice.com

DUBAI DESIGN DISTRICT

BUILDING 7A - UNIT 102 - UAE