Cairo, Egypt – BSH Home Appliances, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe, today announced that it has received the prestigious Best Places to Work for its operations in Egypt.

The Best Place to Work Certification is awarded to organizations that demonstrate best-in-class HR practices and deliver excellent employee experiences based on a rigorous assessment process. The assessment is based on the Best Places to Work model, which evaluates a workplace based on its Employee Experience Index and HR Audit attributes.

Commenting on the certification, Heba El Sherif, Human Resources Manager, expressed her gratitude for the recognition "I am truly humbled by this result because this is based on anonymous responses collected from our valued employees. We work hard every day to ensure that we are providing an environment where our people can enjoy where they work and be successful. This award recognizes the contribution of every single one of our employees."

BSH Home Appliances believes that a supportive and collaborative workplace is essential for enhancing employee productivity and satisfaction. The company prioritizes communication and teamwork, creating a culture where employees feel valued and empowered to share ideas and work towards common goals.

This award reinforces BSH Home Appliances Group’s ongoing commitment to employee well-being and excellence in workplace culture. The company remains dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that every team member can thrive.

