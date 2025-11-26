BSF, one of the Kingdom’s leading financial institutions, has partnered with Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, to launch the new BSF Almosafer Visa Credit Card. The card allows customers to earn generous, high-value travel rewards on everyday spending, which can be redeemed seamlessly across all Almosafer platforms.

The card offers a range of exclusive benefits including:

• Up to 20 % Almosafer Points on travel bookings

• 5% back As Almosafer Points on shopping and dining purchase

• 0% foreign exchange fees on international transactions

Almosafer Points offer clear, straightforward value: each point is equal to one Saudi Riyal. This gives customers complete transparency when redeeming their rewards, with no blackout dates on redemption for flights, hotel stays, or activities.

Customers can also earn up to 5% back in Almosafer Points on shopping and dining purchases, turning everyday spending into tangible, valuable rewards. The card offers distinctive benefits, including being the first of its kind to charge no foreign exchange fees on international transactions, and the annual fee is waived for the first year.

The card is available in both Visa Signature and Visa Infinite variants, offering reliable payment services within and outside the Kingdom, as well as broad global acceptance.

In addition to all the exclusive benefits offered by the BSF Almosafer Visa Credit Card, the bank provides a smooth and fast application experience through the BSF Mobile app, where customers can complete their card application within minutes, through simplified steps without the need to visit a branch. The app offers a clear and user-friendly interface that enables users to choose the card type, fill in their information, and submit the application instantly—making it easier and more convenient to obtain the card and enjoy its valuable rewards.

On this occasion, Mohammed Al Sheikh, Chief Personal Banking Officer at BSF, said: “At BSF, we believe our role goes beyond offering traditional financial products; we strive to build integrated experiences that bring real value to our customers’ lives. Our partnership with Almosafer reflects this direction through a product that offers clear and tangible benefits, giving customers greater flexibility in managing their needs when travelling and spending both within the Kingdom and abroad.”

Muzzammil Ahusssain, CEO of Almosafer (part of Seera Group), commented on the launch: “We are proud to collaborate with BSF and Visa on a product that unlocks a world of travel possibilities. This card has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the real needs of Saudi travelers, from the ease of earning and redeeming points to real financial savings on international spending. It is not just about travel perks it is about enabling more people to explore the world with confidence and freedom.”

Ali Bailoun, Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman at Visa commented: “In collaboration with BSF and Almosafer, Visa is elevating the way cardholders experience payments. This co-branded credit card combines exclusive travel benefits and everyday rewards with Visa’s secure technology and global acceptance, creating a seamless experience from daily transactions to international journeys. By simplifying payments and enhancing convenience, this collaboration elevates the travel experience, ensuring cardholders enjoy confidence and flexibility wherever their plans take them.”

About Almosafer

Almosafer is the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offering consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings across state-of-the-art online platforms, a call centre, WhatsApp, and retail locations.

Providing hotel booking options for over 1.5 million properties around the globe, flight bookings on over 450 airlines, domestic chalet and istiraha reservations, complete holiday packages, domestic activities, car rental, transfers, concierge planning services and more, Almosafer boasts various convenient booking solutions for any type of travel need.

Almosafer's consumer business is a subsidiary of Almosafer, Saudi Arabia's leading travel company (Part of Seera Group).

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.