DUBAI, UAE: BrokerDeck, the Dubai-based off-plan data platform for real estate professionals, announced the full-scale launch of its services across the UAE. The platform helps agents cut property search time from hours to minutes by bringing structured, verified, and reliable data into one place. With BrokerDeck, professionals eliminate guesswork, shorten the sales cycle, and spend more time on what matters most - closing deals.

BrokerDeck was built to fix the market’s biggest pain points - accuracy, accessibility, and data quality, in a landscape where listings can lag reality or include errors in descriptions, layouts, or pricing. The result is a clean and comprehensive off-plan database for the UAE. It is backed by verified and high-quality records coming directly from real estate development companies.

“Closing deals is hard work, but finding options shouldn’t be,” said Kirill Dolgin, Founder and CEO of BrokerDeck. “High-quality data is the backbone of transparency and sustainable growth. BrokerDeck supports the Dubai Land Department’s push toward exactly that.”

Although developer partnerships have been underway since BrokerDeck’s inception in 2023, the platform - now featuring over 31,000 properties across 450 projects from 150+ developers - is now officially open to agents.

With usability at the center, BrokerDeck offers smart filters and search, auto-generated client presentations, and runs rigorous data validation with inhouse developed LLM models. The platform also provides unit availability, data-quality ratings, an interactive map, and direct contacts of developer’s managers.

BrokerDeck’s mission aligns with the UAE’s broader drive to enhance real-estate transparency. The government-backed transparency initiative (e.g., Madhmoun) is a milestone that brings more clarity, structure, and accountability to property data. BrokerDeck has supported this direction from the outset and shares its goals.

“We expect a significant uplift in the quality and accessibility of property data across the region,” Dolgin added. “We intend to be active partners in this effort because we’re all working toward the same goal opening up the Emirates’ real-estate market to the world.”

Raised around real-estate development and obsessed with technology, Dolgin studied Business and Computer Science at NYU while working for a leading developer, then built AI products for Fortune 500 clients at a San Francisco startup. Inspired by the UAE’s real-estate boom, he founded BrokerDeck to bring cleaner data, practical AI, and faster workflows to the off-plan market.

BrokerDeck is proud to be part of DLD’s PropTech Startup initiative - REES (Real Estate Evolution Space) and is aligned with DLD’s commitment to market transparency, innovation, and integrity.

See how BrokerDeck operates by visiting the web site https://brokerdeck.net

