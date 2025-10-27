The initiative reflects Brighton’s commitment to the UAE’s Education 33 strategy, promoting Arabic as a language of choice and deepening links to Emirati culture and values

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Brighton Colleges in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain, operated by Bloom Education, are proud to be the first British-curriculum school group in the UAE to partner with the University of Buckingham for the launch of its pioneering Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) in Arabic.

Twelve Arabic teachers from across the three campuses have joined the inaugural cohort, reinforcing Brighton Colleges’ commitment to teacher development and its role in advancing the UAE’s Education 33 vision to provide every pupil with a world-class education that meets the highest global standards. The initiative builds on the Colleges’ strong Arabic provision, promoting Arabic as a language of choice and strengthening pupils’ connection to Emirati culture and values, in line with national priorities around critical thinking, creativity, and lifelong learning.

The University of Buckingham’s PGCE in Arabic is the first of its kind to be offered by a British university, mirroring the highly regarded UK-based model, and is delivered entirely in Arabic, aligned with the British qualifications framework. Through this adoption, Brighton College educators gain internationally benchmarked training, while pupils benefit from more engaging and effective lessons in Arabic, Islamic Studies, and UAE Social Studies.

Craig Lamshed, General Manager of Bloom Education’s Brighton Colleges in the UAE, said: “We are proud of our Arabic teaching teams across Brighton College Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain for joining this historic programme. As the sole UAE partner of the University of Buckingham in this initiative, we are committed to ensuring that Arabic language teaching in each of our schools is of the highest standard, and to achieve this we must continue to invest in our educators. Through this partnership, our teachers will gain internationally recognised postgraduate certification that both celebrates our teachers’ expertise while strengthening their skills. At the same time, it will enrich pupils’ learning in Arabic and related subjects, inspiring greater appreciation of language, culture and values.

This reflects our commitment to cultural identity and academic excellence, and we’re excited to see the lasting impact on our schools and on Arabic education across the UAE.”

Dr. Mayamin Altae, Assistant Professor of Education and Head of International Teacher Training Programmes at the University of Buckingham, commented: “By teaching the PGCE in Arabic, we are equipping educators with the very best in global teaching practice while honouring their language and cultural identity.”

The PGCE in Arabic is a Level 7 postgraduate qualification delivered fully online over 37 weeks from September 2025 to March 2026 of full-time study. It combines structured weekly pedagogy modules and reflective practice, in-school mentorship, and lesson observations aligned with the English Teachers’ Standards. On completion, graduates receive an internationally recognised qualification, advancing their careers and ensuring parity with English-medium colleagues, while benefitting their pupils.

The adoption of the PGCE in Arabic is also in line with national initiatives such as the UAE’s 2025 ‘Year of the Community’ and the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s programme to measure and deepen community engagement with Arabic. It further highlights the UAE’s wider focus on family involvement, modernised curricula and teaching methods, and expanded teacher training with digital tools and active learning.

