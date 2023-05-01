Dubai, UAE: Designed to bridge the gap between freelance consultants and traditionally structured agencies within the marketing and communication industries, its unconventional model offers flexibility and scalability to both its clients and consultants.

Established by former Head of PR at M&C Saatchi UAE, Amy Brill, The Brill Collective responds to each client request by curating a bespoke team of consultants based on their experience and specialities. From planners to publicists, content creators to copywriters, and everything in between, its army of consultants have been carefully vetted to combine best-in-class knowledge, reach and influence.

As a full-service business, The Brill Collective manages clients end-to-end, from interpretation of briefs to delivery of exceptional output. In a similar way to traditionally structured agencies, it takes full responsibility for the work and provides the ease of working with a single entity, offering the best of both worlds.

For freelancers within the marketing and communication industries, The Brill Collective provides exposure to a greater number of work opportunities, as well as a network for collaboration, without the bureaucracy they may be familiar with. There is no obligation on the consultants’ part, who each remain in total control of their time, earnings, and choice of projects.

Founder, Amy Brill, said, “This model takes everything I’ve loved and learnt from the agency world and matches it with the increasing number of incredibly talented consultants choosing to freelance. It is a new, agile way of servicing clients that’s balanced with valuing consultants as entrepreneurial business owners and recognising how the working world has, and will continue to, change.”

The Brill Collective launches with over 40 consultants and foundation clients including Georgetown University, Dulsco Group and Cove Beach.

For more information, to work with or to apply to join The Brill Collective, visit www.thebrillcollective.com or follow @thebrillcollective on Instagram and LinkedIn.

