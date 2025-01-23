The challenge is a bold, 630-kilometer journey where Harry Amos will run across all seven emirates of the UAE, aiming to break a world record while raising awareness about the growing diabetes epidemic

Over 540 million people worldwide are affected by diabetes, with 12.3% of adults in the UAE living with the condition

Healthpoint and Mubadala Health Dubai will offer personalized medical support and leverage advanced technology to optimize Harry’s physical and mental performance throughout the challenge

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Healthpoint and Mubadala Health Dubai, part of the M42 group, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, will support Harry Amos, a Dubai-based consultant and aspiring endurance sportsman, in his ambitious quest to complete the 7 Emirates Challenge. This remarkable journey will see Harry running more than 630 kilometers across the UAE, from Fujairah to the UAE-Saudi Arabia border. The goal is not only to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest time but also to raise awareness about the global diabetes epidemic, which is impacting the UAE at an alarming rate.

The 7 Emirates Challenge will begin on January 31, spanning six days of running across all seven emirates: Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman, Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. To ensure Harry’s success, Healthpoint and Mubadala Health Dubai will provide comprehensive medical support, with a specialized team of physiotherapists and sports medicine experts assisting him throughout the journey. These experts will offer injury prevention, stretching, recovery and physiotherapy services. Their professional pre-challenge screening and assessment process and expert care are instrumental in supporting Harry’s physical and mental performance as he pushes his limits.

This challenge also sheds light on the growing global health issue of diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation, more than 540 million people worldwide are affected by diabetes, with that number projected to reach 643 million by 2030. In the UAE, 12.3% of adults are living with the condition, and the country is at risk of seeing this number rise at an even faster rate due to rapid economic growth, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy diets.

Dr. Hasan Baydoun, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and Head of the Orthopedic Department at Healthpoint and Mubadala Health Dubai, commented, “We are proud to support Harry’s incredible challenge, which not only promotes physical endurance but also raises awareness for a critical health issue. With our world-class sports medicine and physiotherapy services, we are ensuring Harry maintains peak performance throughout his journey. This partnership highlights our continued commitment to preventive healthcare, leveraging advanced medical technologies to combat the growing impact of diabetes and inspire healthier lifestyles across the UAE.”

Harry shared, “It’s incredibly important, and I’m hugely grateful, that I am working with Healthpoint and Mubadala Health Dubai on this challenge. The risk of injury from the relentless effort is high and I need the best team of expert of physiotherapists and medical support to keep me moving forward and safe. We also stand together in an important campaign to tackle diabetes that affects 1 in 5 people in the UAE. By doing this challenge I aim to promote health through exercise and personal endeavor and all funds raised will contribute toward diabetes treatment. I hope my mission encourages everyone to get moving, be active, and take charge of their well-being.”

Spinneys is proud to be the nutrition partner of Harry Amos in his challenge to run over 600 kilometers across the seven Emirates of the UAE, aligned with its ethos of ‘Eat Well, Live Well,’. The supermarket is providing Harry with essential hydration and nutrition to fuel his training and the run itself. Its contribution ensures Harry has the energy needed to power through this intense challenge.

"This partnership reflects our dedication to nourishing and inspiring our communities, and promoting a healthier, more active lifestyle," says Warwick Gird, General Manager Marketing at Spinneys. "By supporting Harry's journey, we celebrate the inspiring human spirit of resilience and the role that eating well plays in achieving our goals".

The 7 Emirates Challenge is a powerful reminder of the importance of physical fitness and comprehensive healthcare services that focus on prevention, especially when it comes to chronic conditions like diabetes. With expert physiotherapy, technological advances in sports medicine, and proper nutrition, anyone can push past their physical and mental limits, just as Harry will do in his historic journey.

About Healthpoint

Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, is a multi-specialty hospital based in Abu Dhabi. The hospital includes a wide range of primary and specialty care services, and five centers of excellence: Obesity Management, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence, Dentistry, Endoscopy, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation.

Focusing on a carefully defined set of medically integrated services and practices, Healthpoint’s patient-centered approach is organized around medical conditions over the full cycle of care and delivered in integrated practice units (IPUs).

Committed to elevating patient care to the highest standards, Healthpoint has been recognized by numerous renowned international awarding and accrediting bodies. These include the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International), the Joint Commission International (JCI), the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI), and the American Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

About Mubadala Health Dubai

Mubadala Health Dubai is a specialty clinic and day surgery center. Established in 2022, it is the first of M42’s strategic expansions outside of Abu Dhabi. It provides comprehensive diagnostic services with international standards for adults and children and a continuum of care for communities in Dubai.

Located in Sunset Mall, Jumeirah 3, Mubadala Health Dubai brings a multidisciplinary model of care delivered through a western-board certified medical team from over 30 clinical specialties across M42’s network of world-class healthcare assets, including Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The 125,000-square foot state-of-the-art facility includes medical and pediatric specialty clinics, a day surgery center, 96 consultation rooms, four operating rooms, two endoscopy suites, as well as an in-house laboratory, in-house pharmacy, a radiology department, dedicated rehabilitation gyms, and dedicated procedure rooms. It also offers a one-of-a-kind post-operative lounge where patients receive comprehensive education from the multidisciplinary team after surgery to optimize their discharge.

Mubadala Health Dubai is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealthdubai

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

