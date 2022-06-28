The Brands For Less (BFL) Group, one of the largest retail leaders in the UAE, has expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia, with the launch of its second flagship store in Khurais Street in Riyadh. Brands For Less, along with one of the group's flagship brands, Muy Mucho, was kicked off in Riyadh earlier this month, as part of the company's 2022 expansion plan to increase market reach and improve services for customers in existing and new markets.

The new outlet, with its shop-in-shop concept, combines the group's diverse offerings from Brands For Less and Muy Mucho, while also marking the official entry of the Spanish brand Muy Mucho into the KSA market, which specializes in bohemian home décor covering all aspects of home essentials.

The inaugural event, which featured a traditional Arda Saudi dance and an Oud vocalist, was attended by a number of prominent influencers and strongly focused on the culture of Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the event included a roadshow with UFM, during which prizes were distributed to customers who participated.

The BFL Group offers exclusive deals on apparel from over 3,000 brands and is known for delivering exceptional value to customers, as well as unique shopping experiences, such as its treasure hunt concept. The group's advancement in the KSA market will certainly allow customers in the country to benefit from their innovative services, further strengthening BFL's business growth journey.