Dubai, United Arab Emirates -Jack Taylor, an independent, US-founded public relations and communications agency, is proud to announce its expansion into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, marking a significant milestone in the agency's international expansion strategy.

Founded in 2010, Jack Taylor has evolved into a global leader with some of the most cutting-edge clients in wellness, health, and fitness. Partnering with brands that solve human problems and empower consumers to live their best lives, the agency’s portfolio includes notable brands like WHOOP, AG1, Athletic Brewing, Eight Sleep Hyperice, HYROX, and Plunge. With the GCC health tracker market projected to grow by 5.22% from 2024 to 2028, reaching a market volume of US$705.10 million in 2028, Jack Taylor’s expansion into the GCC underscores both the continued growth of the wellness sector and the agency’s dedication to amplifying brand stories through local and global perspectives.

Leading the new GCC office will be Aaron Illathu, the company’s newly appointed Managing Director. Aaron brings a wealth of experience, as an ex-Google professional from California and is now making significant contributions in the GCC, having grown major brands such as Uber and Careem. He will continue to build the WHOOP presence as Jack Taylor’s inaugural partner in the region, highlighting their commitment to advancing health and wellness through cutting-edge technology.

Jon Bier, Founder and CEO, said, “Expanding into the GCC region is a natural progression for Jack Taylor following our recent success establishing a presence and serving clients in Australia. We believe the Middle East is becoming a global powerhouse for all things health, wellness, and fitness, aligning with both our passion and areas of expertise. With a relatively young population and a growing middle class that is tech-savvy and health-conscious, we look forward to resonating with existing and target consumer demographics, while augmenting Jack Taylor’s footprint and building a reputation for unrivaled client service and success internationally.”

Aaron added: “I am thrilled to bring Jack Taylor’s unique approach of innovative storytelling to the region. Leadership across the GCC is promoting technology and wellness as part of their national agendas such as Dubai’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and Saudi Vision 2030. The region is investing in infrastructure and education to support these sectors, and implementing policies to attract foreign investment and talent. With these initiatives bringing in the top players to the region, they will require unique expertise for these sectors and this is what Jack Taylor brings to the table. It is an exciting new chapter for the agency and I’m grateful to be a part of the journey.”

Jack Taylor has been at the forefront of the wellness conversation, partnering with some of the most innovative and iconic brands over the past 15 years. The agency collaborates with pioneers across diverse industries, including agriculture, apparel, fintech, health tech, human performance and longevity, lifestyle and nutrition, space exploration, sports and fitness, and sustainability. Jack Taylor provides comprehensive support across PR, communications, and marketing, including earned editorial, thought leadership, awards, events, affiliate strategy, brand partnerships, and measurement and analytics.

Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Jack Taylor serves partners in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and now the GCC, working with pioneering clients looking to carve out a space in cultural discussions and empowering people to live their best lives.

