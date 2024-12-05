Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Group (BPMG), a prominent advocate for the real estate sector, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the 20th of November 2024 with the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM)a globally renowned organization dedicated to advancing professional real estate management education and certifications.

The signing ceremony, held at the Dubai Association Centre, marked a significant milestone in advancing excellence within the real estate sector. The MOU was signed by Eng. Zuhair Bin Redha, Chairman of BPMG, and Libby Ekre, CPM®, 2024 President of IREM. Distinguished leaders from both organizations, including Waqar Hasan, CPM®, Vice Chairman of BPMG, Dawn Carpenter, CPM®, 2024 President-Elect of IREM, Leah Misbin, Senior Director for International Programs, IREM, and other esteemed professionals, witnessed this momentous occasion.

This collaboration is set to strengthen the professional standards of real estate management in the UAE by focusing on education, certification, and mutual development opportunities. Key objectives outlined in the MOU include:

Leveraging IREM’s expertise to provide high-quality training programs for BPMG members.

Joint marketing initiatives to attract new members and enhance the visibility of both organizations.

Hosting workshops, seminars, and networking events to connect local businesses and real estate professionals.

This collaboration is set to elevate the professional standards of real estate management in Dubai by combining BPMG’s local expertise with IREM’s global knowledge. Together, both organizations will focus on fostering innovation, providing access to world-class training and certifications, and organizing events that strengthen the real estate ecosystem. This partnership aligns with Dubai’s D33 agenda, emphasizing the importance of building a knowledge-based economy and positioning the emirate as a global hub for excellence and innovation in the real estate sector.

Eng. Zuhair Bin Redha emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating: “This MOU represents a significant step in elevating the real estate management profession in Dubai. By collaborating with IREM, we aim to provide our members with world-class educational resources and networking opportunities.”

IREM’s President, Libby Ekre, CPM®, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are thrilled to partner with BPMG to bring global best practices and certifications to the UAE. This agreement underscores our shared commitment to fostering professionalism and excellence in real estate management.”

The signing ceremony highlighted the shared vision of BPMG and IREM in creating a vibrant and highly skilled real estate community in Dubai. Witnesses included influential leaders from Dubai Chambers, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and various key industry professionals.

This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter in real estate management, emphasizing collaboration, innovation, and professional growth.

About the Institute of Real Estate Management:

IREM is a professional membership association that services the real estate management profession across all real estate asset classes. IREM, with 20,000 individual members and more than 500 member firms, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, USA and has members throughout the world. IREM offers all its certification programs locally through partners in the Middle East. In October 2024, IREM opened its first chapter in the region, IREM Dubai Chapter. To learn more about IREM, visit irem.org.

About Dubai Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Group:

BPMG a non-profit organization established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and supported by Dubai Land Department, dedicated to advancing the standards and practices within the real estate brokerage and property management sectors through. For more information visit bpmgdubai.org