26% Cashback and Exceptional Benefits for a World Cup Themed Shopping Experience

Saleh Al-Mansour: The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Prepaid Visa Card is a New Addition that Brings Boubyan Customers Closer to WC Vibes

Coinciding with the approaching kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Boubyan Bank announced the official launch of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Visa Prepaid Card, the first of its kind in Kuwait dedicated to football fans in both physical and digital versions. It offers customers a comprehensive payment experience that combines ease of use, exclusive benefits and offers, and the unique football identity of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

During a special ceremony attended by executive leaders from the bank, and a number of media representatives, Mr. Saleh Al-Mansour - General Manager at Boubyan Bank, said: "The launch of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Visa Prepaid Card represents a significant event for our customers, whom we strive to provide with an exceptional experience during one of the most important global tournaments. Hence, we were keen that the card delivers a value beyond payments, and to offer a complete experience that combines unique

design features, digital flexibility, and an interactive experience with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ vibes."

He added, "We take pride in our long-standing collaboration with Visa Global. This strategic partnership adds real value to our services and distinctive offerings, while maintaining our excellent and unique customer experience. Through this collaboration, we continue to work with Visa to translate everyday payment experiences into unique moments, reflecting our shared commitment to innovation and providing the best for our customers."

**Exclusive Benefits for Customers**

Al-Mansour elaborated: "To celebrate the official launch of the card, Boubyan Bank is offering its football-loving customers an exclusive cashback offer of up to 26% on selected purchases, including sportswear, sports equipment, and streaming subscriptions, in addition to an extra cashback on orders from food delivery apps, digital games, and other categories, allowing customers to enjoy a unique sports-themed banking and shopping experience."

He noted that cardholders would enjoy a wide range of additional benefits, including a chance to enter a draw to win a trip to attend a FIFA World Cup 2026™ match, and participation in sports challenges and interactive activities, reflecting Boubyan Bank's commitment to providing exceptional rewards designed to meet its customers' expectations.

Throughout the campaign period, customers can easily issue the card through "Msa3ed," the AI assistant in the Boubyan Bank App, and immediately receive both the digital version, or the limited-edition physical version, featuring a special design that reflects the spirit of the global tournament.

Al-Mansour concluded: "Being the first bank in Kuwait to launch this card, we believe we have a responsibility to continue offering diverse products and solutions that make a tangible impact and reinforce our vision of a banking experience that is more closely integrated into the daily lives of our customers."

On its part, Visa expressed pride in the continued collaboration with Boubyan Bank to launch this special edition of the Visa FIFA World Cup 2026™ card, stating, "We are delighted with our ongoing partnership with Boubyan Bank, which embodies our shared vision for developing the digital payments ecosystem in Kuwait and enabling customers to benefit from secure payment solutions that reflect the spirit of the world's biggest sporting event."

Concluded: "The launch of this card represents a new step towards enhancing innovation and providing diverse and exceptional payment experiences for football enthusiasts in Kuwait."