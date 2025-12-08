Dubai UAE – botim money, botim’s financial services arm serving millions of users in the UAE and beyond and Binance, the world’s largest blockchain ecosystem and crypto asset exchange, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore bringing digital asset access to customers. The MoU aligns with botim’s expansion from a communications-led platform to offer a unified and inclusive fintech-first experience for UAE users, enabling them to pay, transfer, and invest within the same ecosystem. The signing took place today at Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai, marking a milestone in the growing integration of cryptocurrency into everyday finance in the region.

Under the MoU, both companies are exploring solutions that combine Binance’s digital asset expertise with botim’s fintech capabilities for the UAE market. The discussions focus on identifying practical ways to create safe and compliant access to digital assets.

The MoU reflects increasing interest in digital assets globally and across the Middle East, where regulatory frameworks support responsible financial innovation. Both companies aim to study how such services could fit within the UAE’s established regulatory landscape and how they may contribute to broader digital financial participation.

botim money supports the underserved and unbanked who have historically had limited access to traditional financial systems. As part of this MoU, the two parties will explore ways to provide communities with simplified and secure access to digital assets through safe, regulated channels.

Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance, commented, “Crypto is no longer a niche asset class and it is increasingly becoming integrated into everyday financial services. Our collaboration with botim money to make digital assets accessible to botim’s tech-savvy customers exemplifies this shift. The UAE is taking exciting steps to connect traditional finance with digital assets, and we are pleased to keep supporting the local community and ecosystem.”

Sacha Haider, Chief Strategy Officer of Astra Tech | botim, commented, “Our international and national P2P rails support large and growing transaction flows every day, showing how deeply integrated botim money has become in people’s financial lives. Unlocking crypto capabilities with Binance allows us to build on this foundation and offer customers new ways to engage with the digital economy. Our focus remains on giving people simple and secure tools to manage and grow their money.”

The MoU signing during Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai highlights the significance of the event as a global gathering point for blockchain and crypto innovation, further solidifying the region as a key player in the future of finance.

About botim money

botim money, formerly PayBy, is a part of Astra Tech’s ecosystem and powers the financial services layer of botim, the MENA region’s fastest-growing and first AI-native, fintech-first platform. Built on the foundation of being the UAE’s first free VoIP provider, botim has grown into a multi layered platform used by more than 157 million people across 155 countries.

Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, botim money advances financial inclusion by providing secure, seamless, and user-friendly financial solutions to millions of users across the region. botim money holds both the Stored Value Facility (SVF) and Retail Payment Services and Card Schemes (RPSCS) licenses, further solidifying Astra Tech’s position in the financial technology sector. Its full suite of services includes digital wallets, local and international money transfers, remittances, and in-store and online payments. The platform serves as an accessible gateway to simplified financial services built for everyday use.

botim money business is the platform’s B2B arm, offering an integrated digital payment ecosystem tailored to the needs of regional enterprises. From advanced point-of-sale solutions to Wage Protection System integrations, it empowers businesses to manage transactions with greater efficiency, compliance, and control while driving operational excellence at every touchpoint.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 290 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

