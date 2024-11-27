Abu Dhabi, UAE – Botim, the UAE’s leading all-in-one Ultra app powered by Astra Tech, has announced the integration of The UAE Lottery, the region’s first and only regulated lottery operation. This collaboration offers UAE residents aged 18 and above the opportunity to participate in The UAE Lottery’s games through the convenience and security of the Botim platform.

This marks the first-ever direct-to-consumer regulated lottery offering on a multi-functional Ultra app in the UAE, setting a new benchmark for accessibility and innovation.

The integration leverages Astra Tech’s operating model, which includes its fintech arm, PayBy, licensed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). This ensures participants enjoy a secure, compliant, and responsible gaming experience in alignment with the UAE’s regulations.

Through Botim, players can now purchase tickets for The UAE Lottery’s games, featuring a Lucky Day grand prize of AED 100,000,000, seven Lucky Chance IDs guaranteed to win AED 100,000 each, and the option to buy scratch cards for a chance to win up to AED 50,000, AED 100,000, AED 300,000, or AED 1,000,000.

How to Play:

Open the BOTIM app and go to the Explore page or search The UAE Lottery in the search bar of Botim Choose your preferred game: Lucky Day or scratch cards Register and finish your KYC Complete your ticket purchase securely using PayBy’s payment gateway Tune in to the live draw on December 14, 2024, for a chance to win

As the UAE’s trusted all-in-one app, Botim continues to redefine convenience, integrating services such as communication, e-commerce, financial services, and now entertainment. Partnering with The UAE Lottery reinforces Astra Tech’s commitment to innovation, user safety, and delivering first-of-its-kind services to its millions of users.

About Astra Tech:

Astra Tech is the leading consumer technology holding group in the MENA region, focused on transforming everyday services through its Ultra app. The group’s portfolio includes PayBy, Rizek, Botim, and Quantix. Quantix is the first fintech in the UAE to receive a Finance Company License from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) since 2008.

Additional information may be found at www.astratech.ae | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/astratechgroup/

About Botim

Botim, part of the Astra Tech ecosystem, is the UAE’s leading Ultra app, offering a comprehensive range of services that simplify everyday life. From secure voice and video calling to bill payments, online shopping, and financial services, Botim serves as a one-stop solution for millions of users across the UAE and beyond. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and user satisfaction, Botim continues to expand its offerings, driving Astra Tech’s vision of creating a unified digital lifestyle. The Ultra app operates in 155 countries, and serves over 150 million users.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ultrabotim.com/

About PayBy Technology Projects LLC:

PayBy is a leading UAE-based fintech platform and an Astra Tech company. Licensed by the UAE Central Bank, PayBy offers a wide range of financial services, including digital wallets, international remittances, in-store and online payment solutions, and more. PayBy is committed to enhancing financial accessibility and security through innovative technologies.

About The UAE Lottery:

The UAE Lottery is the United Arab Emirates’ first and only federally licensed lottery and the first of its kind in the Gulf region, regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), and operated by The Game LLC (The Game). The UAE Lottery prioritizes responsible gaming practices while offering an unprecedented lottery experience in the UAE.

As the operational entity behind The UAE Lottery, The Game adheres to the GCGRA’s directives, regulations, and technical standards. Only residents aged 18 and above are permitted to participate. For more information, please visit: www.theuaelottery.ae

Notes:

The UAE Lottery offers a variety of exciting games for participants aged 18 and above.

Participants can enter The Lucky Day Draw to win a top prize of AED 100,000,000 as well as 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prizes.

In addition to the Lucky Day lottery draw prizes, seven Lucky Chance IDs are guaranteed to win AED 100,000 each.

It also offers four types of scratch cards with different entry points: Oasis Bonanza (AED 5 entry - win up to AED 50,000) Copper Cups (AED 10 entry - win up to AED 100,000) Mega Sails (AED 20 entry - win up to AED 300,000) Golden 7 (AED 50 entry - win up to AED 1,000,000)



About The Game L.L.C.:

The Game LLC is an innovative entertainment company, and part of the Momentum Group in Abu Dhabi focused on redefining the UAE’s commercial gaming industry. Appointed in July 2024 as the official licensed operator of The UAE Lottery, The Game specializes in developing and operating lottery games and culturally relevant gaming products, while promoting safe and responsible gaming experiences designed to excite and entertain participants in the UAE.

For more information, please visit: www.thegamellc.ae.