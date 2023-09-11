Dubai, UAE - In light of the devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Morocco this past weekend and has taken more than 2,000 lives, Astra Tech (Astra), a leading consumer technology holding group based in the UAE, has announced that Botim users can transfer money to friends, family and loved ones in Morocco with zero fees.

Astra Tech’s announcement is one of solidarity with ongoing relief efforts in Morocco. Moreover, Botim has voiced its commitment to supporting the Emirates Red Cross donation drive once it is officially launched. These efforts align with the company’s core values, building on a partnership with Emirates Red Crescent from February 2023 when Astra Tech pledged to raise funds and assist those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Astra Tech’s Founder and Botim’s CEO, commented: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic earthquake that has struck Morocco, and we are committed to providing aid to all those in need in the country. Technology has connected the world more than ever before, and it is our responsibility to harness this power for a positive impact. With Botim users now able to send money to Morocco without fees, this will significantly assist friends, family, and fellow Moroccans during these challenging times.”

Astra Tech is dedicated to leveraging its technological capabilities and its community of more than 150 million users to assist in disaster relief and humanitarian efforts. The company's commitment to social responsibility remains unwavering, and it will continue to explore avenues to support Morocco and other regions affected by crises.

About Astra Tech:

Astra Tech (‘Astra’) is the MENA region's leading consumer technology holding group, established in 2022. In the same year, Astra made strategic acquisitions of prominent platforms including UAE Central Bank-licensed fintech platform PayBy, on-demand home services platform Rizek, and MENA's leading communications platform, Botim. In 2023, Astra seamlessly integrated Rizek and PayBy into Botim, creating the world's first Ultra app. This groundbreaking app offers users seamless home, e-commerce, and fintech services that outpace competitors by three times in terms of speed. Astra Tech's innovative approach revolutionizes the connection between consumers and businesses, elevating the digital experience across the MENA region and beyond.

