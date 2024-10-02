Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Borouge Plc, a leading petrochemical company known for its innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, today announced the signing of an AED20 million agreement with Union Pipes Industry (UPI), a leading UAE-based manufacturer, to supply UPI with 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) polypropylene that will be used to produce customised pallets for Borouge’s logistics operations.

Borouge serves customers in over 50 countries across Asia​​, the Middle East and Africa, providing creative solutions for a wide range of industries that contribute to addressing global challenges and improving people’s everyday lives, such as climate change, food waste and scarcity, access to fresh water, energy transition, healthcare support and waste management.

Khalfan Mohamed AlMuhairi, SVP MEAE Borouge, said: “Borouge’s partnership with UPI demonstrates our commitment to leveraging innovation and technological solutions to enhance end-of-life recyclability and promote the use of recycled polypropylene across all the industries we serve. Recycling and sustainability are integral to Borouge’s long-term strategy. We continue to champion circular business models through national and global partnerships that are enhancing the quality and availability of recycled polyolefins.

Borouge is driving socio-economic progress by working with customers and partners to provide circular solutions that will transform their industries while supporting their sustainability goals. The company continues to invest in innovation to develop solutions that use post-consumer recycled polyolefins and industrial recycled materials, reducing the dependency on fossil fuels and promoting sustainable production.

Qassim Abdulrahman Al Sharafi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Union Pipes Industry (UPI), said: “This marks another milestone in our longstanding partnership with Borouge, which spans more than 25 years and is a testament to its commitment to supporting the growth of the local economy, which UPI is a part of. This collaboration has resulted in the delivery of polyethylene pipes made from high-quality Borouge materials to over 60 countries worldwide. We are excited to be part of the solution in minimising plastic waste and contributing to the circular economy.”

As part of the agreement, Borouge will supply quality assured recyclates to UPI for the production of pallets using two of its partners, Qonexa and Intraco Pallet. The pallets are then used by Borouge to deliver the company’s innovative products to customers around the world. To support the circular economy, using recycled polypropylene based plastics pallets, which in comparison to traditional pallets have a longer life span, by up to three times, and are safer and more hygienic, as plastic pallets are not susceptible to insect infestation and do not require fumigation.

​​​Borouge is committed to exploring and driving opportunities that support a circular economy and delivering a more sustainable future. The company’s sustainability ambitions include its pledge to reach Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2045, Borouge has set interim 2030 goals of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 25% and energy intensity by 30%.