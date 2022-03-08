Dubai: Booz Allen Hamilton continues to cement its market position in the MENA region with strategic appointments across its senior management team. These promotions reflect the firm’s continued commitment to growth in the region.

Joe Mazloum has been promoted to Senior Vice President overseeing the Investments, Real Estate and Finance practice. Joe serves a range of clients that include sovereign wealth funds, and public and private financial institutions across the GCC. His work focuses on designing strategies for large-scale developments, such as new cities and business hubs that will spearhead economic growth and diversification and enhance populations’ socio-economic conditions. Joe also has extensive experience supporting financial institutions design and execute growth and efficiency strategies.

Ziad Moukarzel has been promoted to Senior Vice President within the firm’s Energy and Environment practice. He will leverage nearly a decade of experience in leading large energy projects across Europe and Oceania in addition to a decade of experience in consulting engagements where he brings strong expertise in strategy development and transformation programs, institution setting design, regulatory framework design, and operating model design to the environment, utilities, and oil and gas sectors.

Sabri Hamade has also been promoted to Vice President within the Energy and Environment practice. Sabri brings more than a decade of management consulting experience in the water, agriculture and consumer goods sectors. He focuses on supporting public organizations in developing and implementing national policies, strategies, and regulations.

Commenting on the elections, Souheil Moukaddem, Executive Vice President and Booz Allen Hamilton’s Managing Director in MENA, said: “We are pleased to announce a significant number of promotions across the firm this month. Joe, Ziad, and Sabri’s years of experience in diverse fields will deliver high-impact and results-driven solutions to our clients in the region as they navigate the ever-evolving and challenging economic landscape”.

About Booz Allen

For more than 100 years, public and private sector leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm, we bring significant expertise including strategy, cybersecurity, digital, and organizational design, to help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for business and governments worldwide and trusted by their most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision. With regional MENA offices in Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Cairo, Doha, Dubai and Riyadh, and international headquarters in McLean, Virginia, the firm employs approximately 27,200 people globally, and had a revenue of $7.5 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. To learn more, visit BoozAllen.com/mena. (NYSE: BAH).