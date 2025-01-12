Cairo, Egypt – Bonyan for Development and Trade, a leading independent real estate investment company, has successfully acquired an 8,178 square meter Grade A office building in Park Street Edition, New Cairo. Located in one of New Cairo's most prime and high-demand locations, the acquisition, finalized in December 2024, marks a significant milestone in Bonyan’s growth strategy and reflects its continued commitment to expanding and strengthening its portfolio of commercial real estate assets.

This latest acquisition is Bonyan’s third purchase of Grade A office spaces within the last 13 months, bringing the total area acquired during this period to 16,436 square meters. These strategic investments underscore Bonyan’s position as one of the largest and most dynamic commercial real estate owners in Egypt. With this addition, Bonyan now owns a total of 10 commercial assets across East and West Cairo.

Bonyan’s rigorous investment strategy focuses on acquiring high-quality commercial properties in prime locations, ensuring strong rental income potential and inflation-hedged capital appreciation. By adding the Park Street Edition property to its portfolio, Bonyan continues to deliver value to its investors while meeting the growing demand for premium office spaces in Egypt’s thriving real estate market.

“This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide institutions and individuals with access to a diversified, professionally managed real estate portfolio,” said Tarek Abdelrahman, CEO of Bonyan. “As we execute our strategy, we remain committed to creating long-term value for our stakeholders and maintaining our reputation as a trusted leader in the commercial real estate sector.”

About Bonyan

Bonyan is a pioneering, independent real estate investment firm dedicated to creating value through the strategic acquisition and active management of commercial assets. The company offers an effective and efficient investment solution for institutions and individuals seeking exposure to the Egyptian real estate market. By providing access to a diversified, professionally managed real estate portfolio, Bonyan enhances the benefits of real estate investment while mitigating associated risks.

Bonyan generates robust returns for its investors through a combination of inflation-hedged capital appreciation and consistent rental income, leasing to multinational and leading local tenants. With a steadfast focus on excellence, Bonyan continues to build a strong foundation for sustainable growth and success in the real estate market.