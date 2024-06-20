Dubai, UAE – Bonbon Café Angelo Musa, a culinary masterpiece located in The Lana, Dorchester Collection, has just been awarded the Best Pâtisserie Opening Award of 2024 by the prestigious La Liste 1000. The ceremony, which took place on June 17th at the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris, saw Angelo Musa receive the trophy on behalf of the teams at Bonbon Café Angelo Musa and The Lana, Dorchester Collection.

La Liste, which originally launched in Paris as a list of the 1,000 best restaurants across the globe, is now a prominent French guide and ranking system, offering an expansive list of the world’s best restaurants, pâtisseries, and hotels. La Liste is based on the compilation of thousands of publications, hundreds of guidebooks, and millions of online reviews, being a notable awarding body within the hospitality industry.

Awarded Best Pâtisserie Opening Award 2024, Bonbon Café Angelo Musa opened in March 2024 inside of The Lana, Dorchester Collection in Dubai as an elegant French pâtisserie. Making his debut in the region with the recently opened concept, Chef Angelo Musa has drawn upon his international expertise and esteemed titles of Best Craftsman of France and World’s Best Pastry Chef to turn the destination café into a success from its inception. Spearheading the boulangerie and pâtisserie program throughout the hotel with his pioneering avantgarde style and creative flair, Chef Angelo Musa accepted the award with great pride and gratitude.

