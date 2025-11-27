Boeing’s defense relationship with Egypt spans more than 45 years

CAIRO, Egypt — Boeing [NYSE: BA] will participate at the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX 2025) as a Silver Sponsor, underscoring the company’s commitment to supporting the Egyptian Armed Forces and advancing defense capabilities across the region.

“We are proud of Boeing’s long-standing partnership with Egypt, one of the region’s most important defense and security players,” said Vince Logsdon, vice president, International Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Boeing Defense, Space & Security. “EDEX continues to be a critical platform for us to engage directly with our customers, strengthen collaboration with the Egyptian Armed Forces, and demonstrate how our proven and mission-ready capabilities can support the country’s evolving defense priorities.”

Boeing’s defense relationship with Egypt spans more than 45 years, beginning in 1979 with the Egyptian Air Force’s acquisition of the F-4 Phantom II, which marked the start of a sustained partnership focused on readiness and capability enhancement. Over the decades, Egypt has expanded its Boeing fleet to include 43 AH-64D Apache attack helicopters and 18 CH-47D Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, both central to the country’s operational and humanitarian missions.

In 2022, Egypt further advanced its modernization plans by signing an agreement for 12 CH-47F Chinooks, offering improved payload, range and reliability. Boeing continues to support the Egyptian Armed Forces with training, sustainment, upgrades, and lifecycle services, ensuring high fleet availability and long-term mission readiness across its platforms.

At this year’s show, Boeing will highlight at its exhibit stand a focused selection of its proven and mission-ready platforms, including:

The AH-64 Apache, one of the world’s most proven attack helicopters, trusted by Egypt and numerous global operators. Known for its precision, survivability, and advanced sensors, it supports missions ranging from close air support to armed reconnaissance in all-weather conditions.

The CH-47 Chinook, a highly versatile, heavy-lift helicopter used for troop transport, cargo movement, humanitarian assistance, and special operations. Egypt operates the D-model and has contracted the F-model, offering increased payload, range, and upgraded avionics.

The KC-46A Pegasus, an advanced multi-mission aerial refuelling aircraft designed to also support airlift, and medical evacuation operations. With modern defensive systems, secure communications, and multi-domain capability, it meets current and future operational needs.

The Insitu ScanEagle, a long-endurance unmanned aerial system that provides reliable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Its extended flight time and compact footprint make it well-suited for maritime, land, and security missions requiring persistent situational awareness.

Visitors to Boeing’s stand will experience a range of interactive and physical displays, including a 3D Cube totem table showcasing Boeing’s latest defense solutions, a full-scale ScanEagle model, and models of the CH-47F Block II ER and KC-46A.

Boeing will also feature its Global Services portfolio, including sustainment, modifications, modernization, upgrades, training and maintenance solutions that are already supporting government customers across the region.

