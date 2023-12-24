Launch events also celebrate 100th anniversary of BMW’s 100-year legacy in motorbikes

Saudi Arabia: BMW Motorrad, a pioneer in motorcycle innovation and craftsmanship, recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with the grand launch of the new BMW R 1300 GS in Saudi Arabia.

Held at Camel Square on December 2 in Jeddah and at Reem Circuit on December 8 in Riyadh, the events marked an extraordinary milestone for BMW Motorrad, showcasing a testament to its legacy and unwavering commitment to setting new benchmarks in the world of motorcycling.

The unveiling of the BMW R 1300 GS – the most powerful off-roading motorbike in its class –featuring a new boxer engine and suspension, highlighted its significantly reduced weight and enhanced GS competence, setting new standards for off-road biking and new benchmarks in the touring segment.

At the core of the new R 1300 GS lies the legendary two-cylinder boxer engine, meticulously redesigned for compactness and power. Boasting an impressive 1,300 cc capacity, it delivers an unparalleled output of 107 kW (145 hp) at 7,750 rpm, coupled with a maximum torque of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm, establishing itself as the most powerful BMW boxer engine produced in series.

Sporting a new electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) system that takes riding comfort to the next level across various terrains, the R 1300 GS also features adaptive vehicle height control and optional sports suspension for off-road prowess. The bike also comes with four riding modes – Rain, Road, Eco, and Enduro for handling in diverse road conditions.

Along the sidelines of the event, BMW also marked its 100th anniversary in the world of motorcycle production. Celebrating a century of innovation, BMW Motorrad showcased its iconic R 18 and R nineT models, emphasizing its rich heritage and continued dedication to excellence and technological advancements. BMW Motorrad is presenting these two protagonists of the Heritage experience world as 100 Years edition models.

The launch event provided an immersive experience, engaging attendees in the world of BMW bikes and bringing together a community of passionate riders from around the Kingdom. Notably, the BMW bikers group served as a central hub, connecting enthusiasts, and showcasing the brand’s dedication to nurturing a vibrant biking culture.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer for BMW Group in Saudi Arabia, said, “The BMW R 1300 GS represents the next level of adventure riding. We’re thrilled to bring this powerful and versatile bike to Saudi Arabia, offering riders an unmatched experience both on and off the road. At BMW Motorrad’s 100th anniversary, offering an impressive range from the smallest 310 cc to the powerful 1800 CC bikes, catering to diverse rider preferences around the world.”

Customers can now avail immediate delivery of the three R 1300 GS models – Trophy, Triple Black, and Option 719 Tramuntana – offering varied options to suit diverse riding styles and preferences.

About Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co.

Established in 1990, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has been the exclusive and official importer of BMW Group brands - BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce - for 30 years in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With showrooms and service centers in Jeddah, Riyadh, Al Khobar, Al-Qassim, as well as the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has established a strong footprint for the BMW Group across the Kingdom.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has grown its network of new cars, used cars and after-sales showrooms as well as fast-lane service centers in key areas across the Kingdom, including two new showrooms in Al Khobar and Riyadh, with BMW Motorrad – the bikes brand of the BMW Group – being the last addition to its product portfolio.

