BMW Middle East returns to Dubai Design Week 2024 for a third consecutive year, being held from November 5 to 10 in Dubai Design District (d3), to showcase the convergence of sustainability, innovation and design for well-being with a special commission, titled ‘The Luxury of Less’ conceived by Arianna Bavuso and Andre Chedid of multi-disciplinary practice AB+AC Architects.

Building on the brand’s design philosophy and circularity ethos, AB+AC’s ‘The Luxury of Less’ is a large-scale pavilion designed to stimulate the senses, encapsulate the essence of comfort and encourage audiences to explore luxury from a fresh perspective emphasizing a minimalist and conscious use of the finite resources available, a key element of sustainable living in the future.

A fresh perspective on Luxury: Essential, Pure, Impactful and Sustainable

The pavilion stands as AB+AC’s personal interpretation of BMW’s vision for the future of luxury, centred on inviting audiences into a space of contemplation, to reflect on what really matters in life.

“Luxury isn’t about having more,” says Karim-Christian Haririan, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East. “The richest future is one built on simplicity and sustainability, and we’re demonstrating how BMW aligns with that idea through thoughtful design and sustainability.”

“Our intention is to encourage a new philosophy of luxury based on the notion that the richest person in the future will not be the one who owns the most, but the one who will need the least,” comments Arianna Bavuso. “At AB+AC, we believe that this is what luxury will look like in the future - stripping away the unnecessary and focusing on meaningful and intentional choices that still reflect the best in quality and comfort.”

‘The Luxury of Less’ pavilion will be designed as a multi-layer experience of colors, lights and textures moving from the BMW iX car through to a mega wooden cube cladded in blue sapphire chiffon to connect with the sky, a liminal zone distinguished by a bright orange silk to resembles the colors of the desert sunsets with the journey culminating in an intimate inner room.

From the outset, visitors will interact with the BMW iX model, a symbol of sustainable automotive engineering, that utilizes 100% green hydroelectricity in its production process and incorporates a high percentage of natural and recycled materials, tying into BMW’s ambitions to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Audiences will have the opportunity to engage firsthand with the modular interiors and innovative materials present in the BMW iX, including CelestiAL-R, a world-first blend of solar aluminium and recycled metal, sustainable leather tanned using an environmentally friendly process that relies on olive leaf extract, and carpet made from recycled nylon waste, including fishing nets.

Likewise, the concept of modularity and reusability was also a critical part of AB+AC’s design. The entire structure of the pavilion, including its interior and exterior panelling will be constructed and assembled with the same modular approach as car components. The pavilion can easily be replaced, disassembled and reassembled as needed, to give another life cycle to the project, aligning with BMW’s core values and intentions.

Interactive Design meets Neuroscience and Multi-Sensorial Architecture

Inspired by AB+AC’s research and teaching in neuroarchitecture and the psychology of spaces, the multi-sensory journey through the pavilion will be designed to induce a virtuous cycle of excitement, awe and reflection, based on the neuroscientific principles of Curiosity, Anticipation and Pleasure.

Commitment to art, design, and culture

BMW Middle East’s participation in Dubai Design Week goes beyond a singular pavilion. As the exclusive Automotive Partner of Dubai Design Week, the company’s consistent commitment to art, design, and culture continues to be a key aspect of its brand identity.

Building on its previous initiatives at Dubai Design Week, including last year’s visionary urban gardening concept developed with artist Nathalie Harb, BMW Middle East continues to lead conversations around the future of design.

Haririan added: “We are committed to nurturing creativity and promoting sustainability, both in the automotive world and beyond. Our continued partnership with Dubai Design Week showcases this dedication in the best way possible. It’s about evolving luxury to be simpler, more thoughtful, and sustainable.”

‘The Luxury of Less’ pavilion commissioned by BMW to AB+AC Architects will also feature various curated activities by the architects to provide attendees with a better insight into holistic design for a better way of living.