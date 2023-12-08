Partnership with motorsport venue furthers BMW’s wider sustainability goals by advancing electrification infrastructure.

DUBAI, UAE– Making a significant stride towards the development of sustainable transportation infrastructure in the UAE, BMW AGMC – in collaboration with Dubai Autodrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties – has installed 20 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at the UAE’s first fully integrated multipurpose motorsport and entertainment facility. AGMC is the exclusive importer for BMW Group in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.



The charging stations aim to cater to the emobility fleet of BMW cars deployed for use at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, being held in the UAE, and support the adoption of sustainable practices throughout the summit and afterwards. BMW AGMC customers will have continued access to the convenient and eco-friendly charging facilities after COP28 ends. All 20 of the EV charging stations are powered by Dubai Autodrome’s 2.8 MWp solar power project.



Ayhan Olcer, Managing Director of Albatha Automotive Group – the parent company of AGMC, commented on the partnership with Dubai Autodrome, saying, “The 20 EV charging stations newly installed at Dubai Autodrome will help accelerate the transition to emission-free mobility in the UAE. Our vision for sustainability drives this initiative, which furthers our commitment to providing eco-conscious solutions for cleaner and greener transportation.”



As the official VIP E-mobility provider for COP28, BMW Group is at the forefront of fostering sustainable transportation solutions. The brand’s advanced electric models – the BMW iX, iX1 and BMW i7 – as well as the BMW iX5 Hydrogen, will be deployed for the exclusive use of VIP guests and officials during the climate summit.



BMW’s proactive participation in climate events and dedication to reducing CO2 emissions align with its pledge to achieve complete climate neutrality by 2050, as well as its commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement to follow a course that aims to keep global warming under the 1.5°C threshold.



The new charging stations at Dubai Autodrome are a significant addition to BMW AGMC’s Destination Chargers project. Launched in 2023, this initiative aims to build an extensive network of EV chargers throughout the UAE, and has successfully installed over 100 EV chargers this year alone, enhancing convenience for BMW’s electric vehicle customers. More such installations are scheduled for 2024.



Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome, said: “Dubai Autodrome is proud to join hands with BMW AGMC in promoting sustainable mobility infrastructure in the UAE. The charging stations will not only serve electric vehicle owners in the country but also positions Dubai Autodrome as a venue that provides world-class motorsport facilities along with promoting sustainability in the automotive industry. It also creates an opportunity for us to serve a wider demographic of automobile owners apart from our regular patrons.”



Aiming to release around 10 million fully-electric vehicles globally by 2030, the BMW Group is advancing electrification as part of its holistic approach to sustainability along the entire value chain. In fact, BMW has at least one fully-electric model on the roads in about 90 percent of its current market segments. To drive electromobility forward, the BMW Group is also actively involved in developing charging infrastructure, resulting in projects such as the Dubai Autodrome installation.



For more information contact:

Eyad Hawarneh, Digital Business Unit Manager, AGMC

Tel: +971 4 3391555 or email: eyad.hawarneh@agmc.ae

Mohammad Al Sayed, Gambit Communications

Mob: +971 50 885 8587 or email: mohammad@gambit.ae

ABOUT AGMC:

The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For over 46 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.