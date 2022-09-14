Manama, Bahrain: Experience pure opulence in the all-new BMW 7 Series 2023, with pre-booking now available in Bahrain at Euro Motors (EM). With limited stock available on the most anticipated model of the year, customers can now lock their order in, ahead of the official launch in Bahrain in the closing weeks of 2022.

Providing unmatched luxury, the BMW 7 Series 2023 comes fitted with striking features such as a Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof with open views of the sky and multi-colour illumination, as well as an in-car cinema experience courtesy of the mesmerising 31” BMW Theatre Screen with up to 8K resolution.

Starting from BHD 48,000, customers pre-booking the latest model with Euro Motors will also receive BMW Warranty package, valid for up to 3 years. The luxury sedan will be introduced with a number of options, including the all-new BMW i7, the series’ first all-electric edition which will make its debut in Bahrain in the coming weeks.

Keeping the passengers and driver in mind, the 2023 BMW 7 Series includes BMW’s most advanced operating system to date, the iDrive 8 which includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, alongside effortless connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility and Remote Software upgrades.

David McGoldrick, General Manager at Euro Motors added, “We are excited to announce the much-anticipated arrival of the all-new BMW 7 Series to Bahrain later this year. Bahrain has witnessed immense buzz surrounding the latest evolution in the model’s history and with the level of innovative new technology the new 7 Series brings with it.

“Euro Motors has thus opened its doors to customers to pre-book their model at the earliest, and we cannot wait to see the 7 Series taking to the streets of Bahrain in the coming months.”

Customers can head down to the Euro Motors showroom today to secure their booking or visit www.bmw-bahrain.com. For more information, please dial xx today.

About Euro Motors

Euro Motors set out to position itself as the leader in the automotive industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and has since come a long way since 1998. From a modest start with only BMW, the dealership has managed to acquire premium brands such as MINI, Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Maserati under its impressive banner. In doing so, it has preserved each identity with the utmost integrity and dedication. Euro Motors does not compromise on presentation, quality, technical service, and customer care. Fully committed to the principle of offering the utmost to our customers, the drive to improve profitability is always conditioned to match promise with performance because every Euro Motors customer is valued.