Acquisition strengthens BlueFive’s GCC market leadership across real estate, technology, hospitality, aviation, and industrial sectors.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: BlueFive Capital, a global alternative investment firm, today announced that its BlueFive Reef Private Equity Fund I has successfully acquired 100% of Wusoom Holding, a diversified holding company with assets across high-growth sectors in the GCC. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in BlueFive’s mission to drive value in the region’s most critical and promising sectors.

The Wusoom group has a diversified group of companies across the fast-growing real estate, technology, hospitality, aviation, and industrial sectors. BlueFive will leverage its operational expertise and global network to accelerate growth, optimize efficiencies, and scale cross-sector collaborations across the newly acquired businesses.

The acquisition aligns with BlueFive Reef Private Equity Fund I’s mandate to invest in later-stage private equity opportunities that benefit from the GCC’s economic diversification and long-term growth.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, founder and chief executive of BlueFive Capital, said: “The acquisition of Wusoom Holding is a transformative step for BlueFive Capital and our investors. Wusoom Holding represent the backbone of the GCC’s key sectors, each with strong fundamentals and scalable potential. We will aim to continue to invest in these businesses and cultivate solid local champions and global leaders.”

BlueFive Capital will initiate integration efforts, focusing on operational enhancements, technology adoption, and talent development across the Wusoom Holding portfolio. Further acquisitions in the GCC are anticipated in the coming months.

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that targets opportunities in high-growth economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Beijing, the firm provides strategic exposure to sectors that will define the next generation of economic prosperity.

BlueFive Capital is founded and led by Hazem Ben-Gacem, one of the longest tenured professionals in global private equity. A group of 25 founding shareholders from across the world play an active advisory role in guiding management on the development of the company.

For more information, please visit www.bluefivecapital.com.

Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Ayesha Daya adaya@bluefivecapital.com