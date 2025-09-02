Neo Capital brings $650m in AUM across European and US real estate

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BlueFive Capital today announced the full integration of private wealth manager Neo Capital, which manages $650 million in assets. Effective immediately, the new entity will operate as BlueFive Private Wealth, leveraging Neo’s real estate expertise and BlueFive’s global reach to serve ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) investors throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and international markets.

BlueFive Private Wealth’s investment focus will include real estate and infrastructure in Europe, the US, and Asia. Its Dubai office, regulated by the Dubai International Financial Centre, will serve as the hub for operations, while the Neo teams in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dubai have transitioned into expanded roles across BlueFive’s businesses.

Hani Obaid, Founder of Neo Capital and now Co-founder and Partner at BlueFive Capital, said: “Seeing Neo Capital integrated into BlueFive marks an exciting new chapter for us. Under BlueFive, Neo’s platform is ready to accomplish the next phase of growth enabling larger transactions, attracting more clients, and driving greater liquidity across the region. I am confident that BlueFive Private Wealth will amplify the strong foundation we built and unlock new opportunities for investors.”

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Chief Executive Officer of BlueFive Capital, said: “The successful integration of Neo Capital into BlueFive Private Wealth is a cornerstone in our strategy to redefine private wealth management across emerging markets. Neo’s team brings deep expertise and established client relationships, which significantly strengthen BlueFive’s capacity. Together, we are well positioned to deliver tailored wealth solutions that combine local insight with global reach.”

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $2.65 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-growth economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Beijing, the firm provides strategic exposure to sectors that will define the next generation of economic prosperity through consolidating parts of the financial services industry across insurance, private wealth and public markets.

BlueFive Capital was founded in late 2024 and is led by Hazem Ben-Gacem, one of the longest tenured professionals in the global private equity landscape.

*Source: AETOSWire

