Inspired by the UAE’s vision to stand out as a global center of excellence, Blue Ocean Corporation, a 24-year-old brand based out of the UAE, became the country’s first home-grown professional and corporate training services organization to be honoured at the recently conducted 18th annual Superbrands tribute event. This gala event which saw a total of 36 selected Superbrands was held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai.

With this, Blue Ocean has also become the only Middle Eastern brand in the professional training sector to win the prestigious Superbrands title, reinforcing its status as the best brand in its category of services. Superbrands, the world’s largest independent arbiter of branding, specializes in assessing branding excellence around the world.

The UAE has established itself as a global icon of quality, innovation, and reliability. The nation has undergone a remarkable shift at the hands of its visionary leadership, something that clearly resonates in its varied initiatives. Having raised its bar in international competitiveness through various moves, the UAE expects nothing but the best from brands operating in the country.

Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation said, “It takes a lot of perseverance and agility to achieve recognition of this paramount stature. Blue Ocean grew up on the soil of a country that taught the world how a nation could work exceptionally well to transform itself phenomenally in just 50 years. We are sure this will encourage several other UAE-based brands to strive for global excellence.”

Promoting the growth of a knowledge-based economy is one of the strategic features of the UAE’s good governance. As a leading knowledge empowerment entity, Blue Ocean is driven by the purpose of empowering professionals and businesses in the region through its diverse portfolio of services – training, consulting, conferences, internships and recruitment. The organization is currently exploring the huge untapped potential in other Middle Eastern countries.

Superbrands operates in 90 countries and has worked with over 35,000 leading international brands. Apart from Blue Ocean Corporation, some of the hand-picked top brands from the UAE included ADNOC, Dubai Duty Free, Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, RAK Hospital, and SAIF Zone amongst others.

“Becoming the UAE’s first brand to earn the Superbrands award in our line of services is a matter of great pride for us. Now that Blue Ocean has expanded actively across other GCC countries, this illustrious recognition adds to the credibility of our services and brand value in the market,” stated Mr. Mohamed Al Ali, Group Vice-Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation.

-Ends-

About Blue Ocean Corporation:

Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation is an award-winning organization recognized for its excellence, quality, values, and innovative products and solutions. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the group has expanded widely over two decades, offering premium solutions to clients across diverse verticals – Training, Consultancy, Conferences, Internships & Recruitment. Blue Ocean caters to a diversified client portfolio and has a 100,000+ worldwide alumni community in 12+ countries with a strong presence in the MENA region and the Indian sub-continent.

