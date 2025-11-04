Riyadh – Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, marks one year since TASARU Mobility Investments (“TASARU”), a leading investment company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), was announced as a strategic investor to accelerate Blacklane’s growth trajectory in Saudi Arabia.

Since the investment, Blacklane has rapidly expanded, achieving a more than eight-fold increase in revenue in the Kingdom, rounding out a year of tangible progress in momentum, innovation and luxury mobility, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

The strategic investment, announced in October 2024 during Future Investment Initiative “FII8” as part of Blacklane’s Series G funding round, has supported expansion while reinforcing a long-term commitment to the Kingdom.

Dr. Jens Wohltorf, founder and CEO, Blacklane, commented:

“Blacklane is re-shaping luxury sustainable mobility in Saudi Arabia, in-line with the Kingdom’s bold innovation and long-term vision. TASARU’s strategic investment has enabled us to accelerate and realise significant milestones. These include adding operations in new cities including Jeddah, Dammam, Makkah, Madinah and Khobar, even expanding into Bahrain, as well as bringing faster pick-ups with chauffeur hailing to the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh. One year on, we continue to work closely and trustfully together to strengthen the luxury mobility ecosystem through the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs), development of charging infrastructure, and new opportunities for Saudi talent. I’m exceptionally proud of our strong momentum in the Kingdom."

Adib Samara, general manager, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Blacklane, said:

“With TASARU’s support, we are scaling electrification, rolling out electric vehicles across our growing fleet, elevating service standards, and bringing Saudi flair to our high standards of quality and hospitality. We are setting new benchmarks for luxury mobility for residents, tourists, and business travellers across the Kingdom.”

Over the last twelve months, Blacklane has delivered a series of milestones in Saudi Arabia, including:

Enviable guest satisfaction rating hitting 4.94 out of 5

Partnership with Riyadh Air to provide chauffeur services for select premium cabins and loyalty members seamlessly connecting air and ground hospitality

Collaboration with Lucid Motors to integrate cutting edge EVs into operations

Agreement with EVIQ to expand and transform the national EV charging network across major cities and mobility hubs

Michael Mueller, CEO, TASARU, adds:

“Together with Blacklane we’re proud to celebrate one year of further transforming luxury mobility in Saudi Arabia. The extensive achievements of our collaboration means we look ahead to 2026 with shared ambitious goals for continued growth and an ongoing successful partnership. We’re building on our support for Blacklane’s exciting future through connections to Giga projects and further strong alliances that set new trends in the Kingdom’s evolving mobility ecosystem. The future is exhilarating."

In the next phase, Blacklane will scale EV adoption yet further, expand national charging availability through strategic partnerships, and inaugurate Chauffeur Training Academy standards of excellence in the Kingdom with programmes for women and men. Priority areas include technology enablement, stringent safety and service standards, and strengthened cooperation with like-minded business partners to further advance Saudi Arabia’s mobility ecosystem and hospitality under Vision 2030.

For more information, visit blacklane.com or download the Blacklane app on Android or iOS.