This funding will empower CoinDCX to enhance its product suite, introduce new onchain use cases for India and the UAE, and expand into new markets

Education, innovation, and compliance to remain key themes for the company

Dubai, UAE – BitOasis, the leading cryptocurrency platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, today announced that its parent company, CoinDCX, has entered into a funding agreement with Coinbase. The completion of funding is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. This investment round is an extension to the last fundraise, and once completed, CoinDCX’s valuation will stand at $2.45 Billion post-money. This new capital infusion reinforces CoinDCX’s strong position in the digital asset space and strengthens its commitment to making crypto accessible in a simple, secure, and compliant manner.

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is a leading platform for the global onchain economy, empowering millions of users in 100+ countries to access, trade, and manage digital assets. With a mission to increase economic freedom worldwide, Coinbase provides secure and trusted products and infrastructure for individuals, institutions, and developers to engage with crypto assets and build the future of finance.

This funding comes at a time when the MENA region is rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing virtual asset markets globally. Countries like the UAE are making significant investments in blockchain and digital infrastructure signalling strong institutional support for the long-term growth of the sector.

“India and the Middle East are among the most dynamic regions for crypto adoption and innovation. We’re excited to support CoinDCX’s continued growth and look forward to expanding our partnership in the months ahead,” said Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer, Coinbase.

"Coinbase has been an investor in CoinDCX since 2020. Its decision to infuse more capital is a strong validation of CoinDCX’s long-term vision and responsible growth strategy. Coinbase is globally recognized for building compliant-first crypto businesses. We see strong synergies with Coinbase in building a compliant and regulatory-friendly crypto ecosystem in India, MENA and beyond," said Sumit Gupta, Co-founder, CoinDCX.

Ola Doudin, Co-founder & CEO, BitOasis, said, "BitOasis has always championed trust, delivering the best user experience, and maintaining a robust platform. With CoinDCX's backing for over a year and this fresh funding, we will unlock deeper liquidity, stronger security, and a significantly enhanced product suite. This development will advance our ambition to empower over 1 million traders across MENA by 2026. We remain committed to setting the gold standard for compliance, innovation, and customer experience."

BitOasis is the leading crypto platform in MENA. BitOasis provides a seamless crypto trading experience with an intuitive interface for both beginners and experienced traders, offering a versatile platform to meet diverse needs. It supports local bank transfers for smooth deposits and withdrawals across the region. Additionally, BitOasis offers premium services, including exclusive VIP offerings and dedicated relationship support for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients in the MENA market. BitOasis is licensed under Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) as a broker-dealer virtual assets trading platform.

About BitOasis

Headquartered in Dubai, BitOasis is the largest and most trusted homegrown regional cryptocurrency trading platform in the Middle East and North Africa. Established in 2016, BitOasis is a pioneer of the region’s cryptocurrency ecosystem, serving as the go-to platform for first-time cryptocurrency buyers and professional traders alike. Available in 13 countries across the region, the platform provides investors with a safe and secure way to buy, hold and sell 73+ cryptocurrencies. Since its launch, BitOasis has processed more than $7.5 billion in trading volume and raised more than $40 million dollars in funding from leading regional and global investors, such as CoinDCX, Wamda Capital, Jump Capital, Pantera Capital, and Global Founders Capital.

About CoinDCX

Founded in 2018 with a mission to make crypto accessible to Indians in a simple and compliant manner, CoinDCX is today India’s largest exchange, trusted by over 2 crore users.

In 2024, the company took its first step toward international expansion with the acquisition of Dubai-based BitOasis, the leading virtual assets broker-dealer in the MENA region.

Beyond exchanges, the Group powers the Web3 economy through CoinDCX Ventures, which has backed more than 15 pioneering projects, and Okto, its Web3 wallet with 2 crore users globally.

Today, the company has evolved into DCX Group, a multi-entity ecosystem with touchpoints across India and international markets.

The Group is backed by global investors including Pantera, Steadview Capital, Kingsway, Polychain Capital, B Capital Group, Bain Capital Ventures, Cadenza, Draper Dragon, Republic, Kindred, and Coinbase Ventures.

At its core, DCX Group remains committed to a bold vision: bringing 1 billion people on-chain.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We’re updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.