Sharjah/Dubai (UAE) — Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced its collaboration with Google Developer Students Club (GDSC) at the University of Sharjah to provide training and internship opportunities. This strategic collaboration is a part of Bitget's $10M Blockchain4Youth initiative under which it plans to educate students, provide career opportunities and invest in the youth building in crypto-blockchain space.

GDSC at the University of Sharjah is focused on bringing emerging technologies and their real-life use cases to students, enriching their academic experiences. Right from Cybersecurity to deep learning and generative AI , the students are provided with detailed workshops and collaborative opportunities. With the aim of supporting and strengthening this educational drive, Blockchain4Youth will enable students with blockchain applications, crypto overview, and a playground to land internships in WEB3 companies. Opening up avenues for students' careers in the revolutionary fintech space , Bitget plans to spread awareness and mass adoption of blockchain throughout the MENA region with a core focus on supporting students pursuing technology-related academics.

"At Bitget we envision a world with highly equipped blockchain and crypto professionals, and we're constantly cultivating talents for the future development of the whole ecosystem. With the collaboration, Bitget plans to enable students with better access to blockchain education and opportunities to succeed in the same," said Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget.

The blockchain market in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a CAGR of 68.3% from 2021 to 2028. With crypto-friendly regulations, MENA is currently emerging as a tech hub; at Bitget, the goal is to accelerate this on-going adoption and provide youth with the means to learn and grow.

In 2023 Bitget announced blockchain4Youth $10M fund as it adopted a 360-degree approach to encourage youth and their involvement in blockchain technology. One essential step is offering blockchain courses and certifications through Bitget Academy, as well as hosting campus lectures in partnership with renowned universities worldwide. Recently Bitget launched a women-centric educational initiative Blockchain4Her and established yet another $10M fund to accelerate the growing interest and entrepreneurship of women in blockchain and crypto.

