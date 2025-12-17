Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is thrilled to announce its annual partnership with Google Developer Group on Campus (GDGoC) ETH Zurich. As part of its educational initiative, Blockchain4Youth, Bitget will support and co-organise several GDG events, including hackathons and workshops, in the coming year.

Google Developer Group on Campus is a university-based community group for students interested in tech, with over 1,260 clubs worldwide. Founded in 2020, the Zurich chapter is a student-driven tech community for ETH Zurich students, a leading global institution in science, technology, and engineering that regularly ranks among the world's top universities. The association organizes talks, workshops, study jams, hack nights, and community events, bringing together developers, designers, and researchers.

The partnership with Bitget includes co-organising several educational initiatives throughout the year to support students' development of knowledge in new technologies. During these gatherings, Bitget will share its expertise on the Web3 market thanks to panel discussions and practical activities. Students will also have the option to enter the Graduate Program, providing them with hands-on experience in the sector.

Ignacio Aguirre, CMO of Bitget, commented on the collaboration: “We are really proud of the work we have accomplished so far with the Google Developer Group community over the past year. Through this long-term partnership, we aim to further our shared commitment to innovation and education. The goal is to make a tangible difference, not just by sharing our expertise, but also by actively helping to meet and nurture the builders of tomorrow. In my opinion, education remains essential when entering and navigating such a dynamic and innovative market like the Web3 sector.”

“We are super excited to team up with Bitget. For our students in Zurich, this partnership isn't just about sponsorship, it's about getting real-world insights. This collaboration allows us to go beyond theory and provide our developer community with hands-on skills in algorithmic trading and blockchain infrastructure,” added Dario Monopoli, Lead GDG on Campus Zurich.

This successful partnership with the GDG group began earlier this year, including sponsorships of several events throughout the year. Starting with the “Build with AI” Hackathon at the Constructor University in May 2025, which brought together 130 bright minds, the “AI accelerate Hack” organised at KU Leuven in Belgium last October, and more recently the Devfest held at Google’s offices in Brussels at the end of November.

Upcoming events within this long-term partnership may include a hackathon in collaboration with other communities and special meetups. These gatherings could include sharing sessions from industry experts and interactive workshops with key market players. By participating in these initiatives, Bitget wishes to actively help the Web3 community grow and benefit from the wide range of possibilities blockchain technology brings to our lives.

