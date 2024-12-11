Abu Dhabi: The inaugural Bitcoin MENA 2024 concluded today after another exciting day of insights from global Bitcoin sector leaders along with many innovative features.

As the world’s largest and most globally recognized conference brand promoting the understanding and adoption of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, Bitcoin MENA 2024 united the entire bitcoin ecosystem through a range of engaging thought leadership sessions and activations tailored to both institutional and retail communities as well as investors.

Before a full Falcon Stage crowd, Eric Trump delivered a keynote address where he praised Abu Dhabi for its ease of doing business and its forward-thinking approach to innovation. While acknowledging the enduring value of tangible assets like real estate, Trump also underscored Bitcoin's unique attributes as a store of value free from mismanagement and governed by the principles of blockchain technology. Trump closed his speech by expressing his thanks and congratulations to Bitcoin, Abu Dhabi, and the visionaries supporting a cryptocurrency ecosystem that heralded a bright future for digital assets and their global impact.

In a panel devoted to 'Balancing Security & Accessibility: Strategies for Bitcoin Self-Custody', Stephan Livera, Podcast Speaker Hector Hoyos of Hoyos Group Kevin Loaec of Wizardsardine, and Noaf Ereiqat of Block Inc stressed the importance of securing digital assets, particularly the private keys essential to cryptocurrency ownership and transactions. The panellists highlighted actionable strategies for managing the delicate balance between security and accessibility while sharing insights into emerging trends and including multi-signature wallets, hardware devices.

Moderated by Prince Filip of Serbia (JAN3), a panel on 'How to Make Bitcoin & Influence People' saw Daniel Sempere Pico (Viral Bits) and Zuby Udezue (Team Zuby Media) sharing their personal journeys into Bitcoin and how it has gained viral traction worldwide. Emphasizing the importance of reaching and resonating with diverse target audiences, Zuby and Daniel highlighted the need to foster understanding by finding common ground and stressing Bitcoin's value as a secure, decentralized currency that enables instant, borderless transactions.

During a session entitled 'El Salvador: The Leading Bitcoin Country' moderated by Frank Corva of Bitcoin Magazine, Max and Stacy explored how El Salvador emerged as the world’s first “Bitcoin country.” Reflecting Bitcoin's role as a catalyst for change by driving forward education and security initiatives to reshape the country’s global image, the panel emphasized how attracting cryptocurrency experts and innovators from around the globe had enabled a transformation that revitalized the nation while also setting a precedent for global policies.

The Genesis Stage hosted further thoughtful exchanges that looked at issues including the rise of hybrid wallets that integrate both crypto and traditional financial services, Bitcoin’s value to family offices as a long-term store of value, the resurgence of crypto Venture Capital investing in the ongoing story of blockchain innovation and digital asset adoption, and the growing legitimacy of crypto as an asset class along with institutional confidence in its role as a portfolio diversifier.

Other sessions at the Proof of Work Stage incorporated discussions on the prospects for Bitcoin to become the global reserve currency with the potential to promote greater international trade and investment by mitigating the risk of currency fluctuations, the growth of Bitcoin in Africa aided by increasing regulatory clarity, the importance for start-ups of building strong personal brands with a well-defined niche, and the need for safe and secure custody of client assets in a developing financial market as a prerequisite for future growth.