Dubai: Uniting their rich heritage and iconic architectural and horological codes, power brands Binghatti and Jacob & Co introduce their ultra-luxury Dubai skyscraper. The project, ‘Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences’, aspires to achieve the record for the world’s tallest residential structure.

The event celebrating the reveal of Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences will take place on November 16th, 2022, at the largest multipurpose indoor stadium in the Middle East, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences coins a new term in upper-crust real estate: hypertower. Opening a new era in uber-luxury living, this unparalleled skyscraper aims to set a record as one of the tallest residential constructions in the world. In a great leap upwards, it stands opulently in the heart of Dubai’s most eminent financial district, Business Bay. The proposed design comprises over 100 stories that are made of lavish two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences. This jewel of a building features unique designs co-signed by and co-designed in the recognizable style of watchmaking and jewelry brand Jacob & Co and leading Dubai-based developer Binghatti. Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences includes multiple levels dedicated to such amenities as an infinity pool overlooking the entire Dubai skyline, a luxury spa and a gymnasium. This hypertower also houses a dedicated concierge team, offering à la carte services such as daycare, bodyguard, chauffeur and private chef.

“Today marks the significant partnership of two like-minded brands, both on an ever-striving pursuit of absolute elegance. Both our brands are born from the sheer desire to achieve what breaks boundaries. What Binghatti has done in real estate, by creating a brand through a distinct design philosophy and architectural identity is very similar to what Jacob & Co has done in the world of jewelry and horology”, says Muhammad Binghatti, CEO & Head of Architecture of Binghatti.

Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences explores the combined ingenious design languages of Binghatti and Jacob & Co. Speaking with one voice, they unfold distinct exterior silhouettes that speak to the design ethos of both internationally recognized brands. “We took inspiration from the complex horological movements that beat in Jacob & Co timepieces and we integrated them into the key elements of the tower. The diamond-shaped spires sitting at the peak of the tower are reminiscent of an actual crown, an ornament of unique finesse inspired by the design of Jacob & Co’s finely cut gems. This is the apex of the luxury narrative in this evocative construction, a signature feature that add further grandeur to the city's skyline.” adds Muhammad Binghatti.

Drawing inspiration from horological and high jewelry aesthetics, Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences' design is reminiscent of the baguette-cut gems Jacob & Co is renowned for. Entry-level residences will consist of two collections: The Sapphire Suite Collection consisting of two-bedroom residential units, and The Emerald Suite Collection comprised of three-bedroom units.

In a symbolic reunion of words and facts, the top of Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences harbors five of the most luxurious and exclusive penthouses in Dubai. Floating on top of the world, they offer boundless views of the city's skyline, including Down-town and the Dubai Water Canal. “Inspired from our high watchmaking collections, these penthouses will consist of three types, each named after our flagship Jacob & Co timepieces Fleurs De Jardin, Astronomia and Billionaire. The interior design of the penthouse collection will be directly inspired by their unique aesthetics. As suggested by the name, the Billionaire Penthouse is the hyper tower's jewel in the crown.” says Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co.

Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences hypertower is also home to an exclusive private club, featuring an extensive infinity pool. Its luxury amenities include a vast lounge as well as a private event area reserved for Jacob & Co. Materials, details and finishings are conceptualized and designed in collaboration with Jacob & Co's designers whose attention to detail is being applied on a new, unprecedented scale and height.

“This collaboration is a new way for us to apply our motto: “Inspired by the impossible”. It's a commitment to break boundaries and push past limits. Our driving force is ingenuity and originality. It leads us to design jewels, watches, and now a hypertower, unlike anything the world has seen before. Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences is an unheard-of achievement in the world of real estate and luxury, let alone watchmaking and jewelry”, adds Jacob Arabo.

Apart from being involved in the entire design process of the hypertower, Jacob & Co will also be offering exclusively curated timepieces and jewelry, most of which are limited edition or unique pieces, that clients can purchase along with their residence.

All interested parties will have the opportunity to register during the event that will be held on November 16th in Dubai. Such interested parties are to undergo a prequalification process to evaluate eligibility in this ultra-exclusive, invitation-only, jewel of a dwelling.

-Ends-

About Binghatti:

Binghatti is a leading real estate development company in the UAE, recognized by numerous international awards such as the International Property Awards, and Forbes Middle East’s list of ‘Top 100 real estate companies in the Arab world’. The company is headed by CEO and Head of Architecture Muhammad Binghatti. The company is renowned for its major developments that carry a distinct modern architectural identity, as part of its project portfolio with an investment value exceeding AED 7 Billion. The company’s developments are spread across numerous locations within the city of Dubai, such as Down-Town, Business Bay, Jaddaf, Jumeira Village Circle, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Liwan, and Dubai Land Residence Complex. The real estate development company is known for its rapid delivery of projects and for building iconic towers that feature word-class amenities and finishes. The major developer has bold expansion plans to double its investments over the coming years.

