Dubai, UAE: Binance Academy, the open-access blockchain and Web3 learning hub, together with the Blockchain Center are thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its Global University Outreach Program to include the prestigious Al-Ahliyya Amman University. In partnership with Blockchain Center, this initiative aims to revolutionize blockchain education by integrating Blockchain Compliance and Blockchain Engineering into the curriculum of universities worldwide.

Empowering Educational Excellence

Al-Ahliyya Amman University, known for academic excellence, will now have access to a wealth of resources curated by Binance Academy and the Blockchain Center. In addition to providing training for university professors, the Blockchain Center will also offer expert-led workshops, seminars, and collaborative research opportunities. This program will provide students and faculty with firsthand experience in the dynamic landscape of blockchain technology.

"As a key player in the Global University Outreach Program, together with the Blockchain Center we are excited to welcome Al-Ahliyya Amman University to our network," said Bandar Altunisi, Head of Development - Saudi Arabia. "This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to advancing blockchain education and empowering the next generation of industry leaders."

Shaping the Future: Blockchain Education Worldwide

The Global University Outreach Program, initially launched in 22 universities in Kazakhstan, plans to expand its reach to over 200 universities across more than 50 countries. With a focus on blockchain engineering and compliance, the initiative seeks to educate over one million students globally by 2026.

“Education is crucial in driving the adoption of blockchain technology into our daily lives,” remarked Aigerim Gilmanova, Head of Education Initiatives at the Blockchain Center. " By extending our program to Al-Ahliyya Amman University, we are fostering an environment where students can explore, experiment, and innovate within the field of blockchain technology."

Al-Ahliyya Amman University, as part of the program, will participate in specialized training sessions for university educators. This collaboration will contribute to the creation of a comprehensive academic knowledge bank, ensuring the seamless integration of blockchain engineering and compliance courses into the university's existing educational programs.

"This partnership aligns with our mission to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and provide our students with the skills they need for the future," said Ahmad O. Hourani, Marketing and Communications Unit Director at Al-Ahliyya Amman University. "We look forward to contributing to the success of the Global University Outreach Program and advancing blockchain education globally."

Binance Academy, in alliance with the Blockchain Center, remains committed to expanding this transformative program and is eager to welcome more universities that share our vision of harnessing the potential of blockchain technology. Through collaborative efforts and knowledge sharing, we aim to pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in the blockchain domain.

For more information about the Global University Outreach Program, please visit https://centerofblockchain.com/gop.

About the Blockchain Center:

The Blockchain Center is a global research lab with a mission to promote blockchain technology. It builds a global ecosystem for knowledge sharing and innovation, fostering worldwide awareness and research for new blockchain solutions.