Big & Tall Stores have recently announced the opening of its latest branch in the Kingdom at Seef Mall – Seef District, becoming the first of its kind on the island and the brand’s 3rd store in the GCC region.

The new Big & Tall store provides a wide array of plus-size menswear that include formal clothing as well as casual wear, jeans, active wear, innerwear, accessories & much more in addition to pyjamas, neckties, handkerchiefs and more.

Established in the year 2000, Big & Tall aims to meet the needs of plus-sized men, providing them with various high-quality choices and brands that are specialised in designing and producing menswear in large sizes. Additionally, Big and Tall prides itself in being a leader in the Middle East region in the field of plus-size menswear.

Through its new branch in Seef Mall – Seef District, Big & Tall aspires to keep pace with the increasing demand for products for plus-sized men and to gain a new segment of customers in the Kingdom, thanks to the unique products it provides in the local market.

The brand has several stores across the GCC and aims to further expand its presence in the region with plans to open new stores in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, UAE and Kuwait.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al Qaed, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Seef Properties, commented: “We are glad to announce the opening of Big & Tall’s branch in Seef Mall – Seef District, as it reflects the mall’s unique facilities and attractive features for all brands looking for a strong foothold in the Bahraini market. Seef Mall – Seef District continues to attract more prestigious brands, and this will certainly have a great impact on improving shoppers' experience and meeting their various shopping requirements within a modern and friendly atmosphere for all visitors.”

For his part, Mr. Manoj Bhatia, Managing Director of Big & Tall Stores, stated: “We are delighted with the opening of our new branch in Seef Mall – Seef District. Choosing Seef Mall – Seef District to host our new branch was an ideal decision, considering that it stands as one of the first malls in Bahrain that is periodically witnessing development and renewal processes, making it a leading shopping destination. Our first branch in Seef Mall – Seef District will be a turning point for our commercial activity in the region, and we are currently planning to activate e-commerce and online selling to serve a larger segment of customers.”

-Ends-