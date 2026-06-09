Manama,The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) signed the Pledge of Allegiance and Loyalty to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board, a number of Board members, Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, members of the Executive Management, and employees from across the Institute’s departments.

The national initiative reflects the loyalty and pride of BIBF employees towards the Kingdom of Bahrain and its wise leadership. It also renews their support for the Kingdom’s journey of development under the prosperous reign of His Majesty the King, and with the continued support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The pledge reflects the strong national unity that distinguishes the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the shared responsibility of its institutions and people to preserve national achievements and continue contributing to the Kingdom’s progress. The initiative also expresses appreciation for Bahrain’s development and national achievements, which have strengthened its position and reflected the commitment of its people and institutions to supporting the nation’s present and future.

On this occasion, Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, said: “The Pledge of Allegiance and Loyalty represents an institutional expression of our firm commitment to the nation. It reflects the keenness of BIBF employees to carry out their responsibilities in service of the Kingdom of Bahrain. As we renew our allegiance and loyalty to His Majesty the King, we reaffirm that serving the nation is a continuous responsibility, renewed through dedication and hard work.”

He added: “This national initiative reflects the values of loyalty and belonging, and our belief that preserving Bahrain’s progress and stability is a shared responsibility. It requires continued dedication and a commitment to strengthening the values of citizenship and belonging across all areas of work.”

The signing of the pledge comes as part of the national participation of institutions in expressing loyalty and pride in the Kingdom’s wise leadership, while reaffirming their commitment to supporting Bahrain’s development, progress and prosperity.