Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the leading institution for training and development in the region, announced the launch of training programmes for ISACA certifications in the field of technology and information security, in partnership with the Bahrain Chapter of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA).

The ISACA Certification Training Programme, which will be launched in May, aims to provide IT and Security Professionals with the necessary skills related to IT governance, risk management and cybersecurity.

The programme includes; Cybersecurity Nexus Foundation and Practitioner Certification, COBIT Certification for Enterprise Governance of Information & Technology, and other programmes such as Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and the Certified in Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT).

The BIBF Director Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, indicated that a number of partnerships have been formed in the field of information technology training and digital transformation with major global tech companies, which include awareness sessions, specialised workshops, and professional qualifications, in addition to specialised training courses that rely on practical application and innovative solutions related to business requirements.

On his part, the President of ISACA Bahrain Chapter, Dr. Mazen Ali, stressed that the partnership with the BIBF is an important step towards contributing to the development of national skills and capacity building for employees and youth; to develop ICT leaders in the Kingdom.

Dr. Mazen added, “As organizations become increasingly dependent on the use of technologies, there is a need to produce a workforce that are better prepared for the future. While technologies disrupt the way organizations work, making it more efficient and effective but also creates vulnerabilities and risks. According to a research report titled ‘State of Cyber Security 2021’ published by ISACA, cyber security including audit and risk remain one of the most in demand skills required in the job market. It is expected that over 400,000 jobs need to be filled in the MENA region in the next two years. This is aligned with the National Economic Recovery Plan which includes capacity building of 20,000 citizens by 2026 as its Key Performance indicator. This partnership with BIBF is a very important step towards addressing the national skills gap by building capabilities and upskilling not existing workforce but also the youth in creating future ICT leaders."

It is worth mentioning that ISACA; It is an independent, non-profit association that engages in the development, adoption and use of world-leading knowledge and practices in the information systems industry; With a focus on audit, control, security and IT management skills. The association, which was established in 1969 and has more than 200 branches all over the world, relies on the global network of branches as a central source, information and guidance in the growing field of control over computer systems, and seeks to spread knowledge and continuity of raising awareness of the importance of controlling information technology.

