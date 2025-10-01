Manama - In a step that reflects the Kingdom of Bahrain’s commitment to its pioneering role in developing the Islamic banking sector and enhancing its position as a global hub for financial knowledge, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has recently signed a letter of intent with INCEIF University in Malaysia, during the Institute’s recent official visit to Kuala Lumpur.

The agreement was signed by Professor Emeritus Dato' Dr. Mohd Azmi Omar, President & CEO of INCEIF University, and Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF. Both parties agreed to work together in areas of mutual interest to support education, training, and research in the field of Islamic finance.

This collaboration comes as part of efforts to strengthen international partnerships and promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise. It will contribute to human capital development and the preparation of future financial leaders, in line with Bahrain’s national direction to build a knowledge-based economy and reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a global centre for Islamic banking.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hameed Al Shaikh, CEO of the BIBF, stated: “We are proud of this strategic partnership with INCEIF University, one of the world’s leading institutions in Islamic finance. We believe this collaboration will open new horizons for training, research, and talent development, further strengthening Bahrain’s leadership in this vital sector at both the regional and global levels.”

Dr. Rizwan Malik, Head of the Islamic Finance Centre at the BIBF, also commented: “The intended collaboration will be an important step towards enhancing joint research and academic capabilities between the two institutions. It will also support our efforts to prepare a new generation of Islamic finance professionals, capable of meeting the demands of regional and global markets.”

This agreement marks the beginning of a promising phase of fruitful cooperation between the two institutions. It is expected to contribute to academic innovation and the development of specialised programmes in Islamic finance, serving the needs of the global market and supporting sustainable development.