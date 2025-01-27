Cairo: In an exciting new collaboration, renowned Egyptian Superstar Donia Samir Ghanem has joined Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, as the official face of Almarai cheese campaign.

Almarai, a trusted leader in the Food & Beverage industry, will always commit to deliver the best quality for you and your family, launching locally produced feta cheese in three different flavors & two different sizes ensuring that it’s the best choice for Egyptians. Moreover, it’s worth mentioning that Almarai cheese also introduced to Egypt for the first time its cheese cubes and spread cheese jars.

The collaboration with Donia Samir Ghanem highlights Almarai's support to the local economy. By investing in local production and expanding its operations in Egypt, Almarai is strengthening its role in the dairy industry through launching two new Cheese production lines, creating job opportunities and fostering connections with local suppliers.

About Beyti:

Beyti – An Almarai subsidiary, was established in 1998 as an Egyptian company producing food products. Beyti is one of the largest producers of milk, juice, yoghurt and other food products in the Egyptian market, targeting a market of 100 million consumers and catering to different consumer profiles. Beyti produces several agrifoods products, including juices, 100% natural milk, flavored milk, a variety of Spoonable and drinkable yoghurts, as well as cooking and whipping creams, for domestic consumption and export sales.

About Almarai:

Almarai adopts a direct goal, which is to uphold the slogan "Quality You Can Trust." The company renews its commitment to its customers and consumers across the Middle East by continuing to provide high-nutritional-value food and beverages of high quality in all markets where it operates, while striving for continuous growth. Among Almarai's key products are high-quality dairy products, juices, baked goods, poultry, infant milk, dates, and seafood products under the following brands: Almarai, L'usin, 7 Days, AlYOUM, Tayba, Beyti, Ice Leaf, Albashayer, Nuralac, Farm’s Select, One Bean, Almarai Refresh, Almarai Pro, Almarai YOGO, Almarai Treats, Almarai Marvello, Almira, Seama, Peak Mart, and Premier Chef.