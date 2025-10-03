Dubai, UAE: BEYOND Developments, the bold and forward-thinking real estate brand, has announced the launch of Soulever by BEYOND, an AED 2.6 billion landmark within Dubai Maritime City (DMC). Rising as two sculptural towers designed by globally renowned architects SAOTA, with interiors by ARRCC, Soulever stands as a confident expression of BEYOND’s vision for waterfront living. As the company’s seventh launch within just one year since its establishment, Soulever reinforces BEYOND’s rapid momentum and the extraordinary demand for its design-led communities.

Soulever is the sixth waterfront project unveiled within BEYOND’s 8 million sq. ft masterplan at Dubai Maritime City. Alongside Saria, Orise, Sensia, The Mural, and Talea, Soulever contributes to a bold vision that integrates The Forest and The Bay districts, animated by promenades and anchored by The Cove. This masterplan represents one of Dubai’s most unique and ambitious waterfront environments, strengthening DMC’s position as a global destination of distinction and one of the emirate’s most desirable addresses.

Commenting on this, Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said: “In just one year, we have introduced seven landmark projects, each contributing to shaping Dubai’s waterfront as a globally recognised address. Our vision extends far beyond building towers; it is about leading a new chapter in urban living, one where architecture and nature coexist seamlessly, design elevates daily life, and cities inspire their residents, attract global investment, and set bold new benchmarks for how communities can thrive.”

Soulever offers a curated portfolio of 513 residences, thoughtfully composed to suit diverse lifestyles. One-bedroom apartments are designed with fluid layouts for contemporary urban living, while expansive two- and three-bedroom residences combine light-filled interiors with panoramic views of The Forest, The Cove, The Arabian Gulf and breathtaking sunsets vistas.

Dispersed architecture throughout the two towers, a limited collection of signature duplexes, including exclusive four-bedroom layouts with private splash pools and terraces overlooking the marina, creating a rare lifestyle proposition, complemented by two-bedroom podium chalets adorned in a warm, minimalist style. Crowning the towers, the penthouse collection brings together expansive outdoor spaces, bespoke interiors, and a sense of scale that redefines elevated living. Every residence is crafted with high ceilings, tactile finishes, and private balconies that extend the home seamlessly into the surrounding views.

The project is distinguished by its architectural presence and resort-inspired lifestyle. The towers are orientation to maximise sea, Dubai skyline, and sunset views, while their façades of brass, and glass embody strength and artistry. A grand arrival for each tower leads into landscaped terraces and podium gardens, offering residents a sense of sanctuary from the moment they arrive. Amenities extend this vision with pools, spa facilities, a waterfront gym club, library spaces, and family areas, creating an environment where wellbeing and connection are part of daily life. Every detail reflects BEYOND’s commitment to creating homes that are as inspiring as they are enduring, with Soulever scheduled for completion in Q4 2028.

The launch of Soulever comes as Dubai continues to gain global momentum. With strong foreign investment inflows, and visionary infrastructure projects, the city is reaffirming its position as one of the world’s most desirable places to live and invest.

About BEYOND

BEYOND, the forward-thinking real estate brand under OMNIYAT GROUP, represents the next evolution in Dubai’s real estate landscape. Focused on the wider luxury real estate market and providing innovative and exceptional living solutions accessible to a broader demographic, BEYOND is committed to creating spaces that are not just homes, but experiences. Reflecting a distinct ethos, BEYOND aims to go beyond the conventional boundaries of real estate, crafting environments that inspire and elevate the human experience.

OMNIYAT GROUP

An investment company with a diversified portfolio across the real estate, hospitality, commercial, and tech sectors, the OMNIYAT GROUP was established to drive success across its branded companies. With an AED 100B total group portfolio target by 2030, a policy of strategic diversification has empowered the Group to expand across key market segments. Guided by an unwavering commitment to excellence, OMNIYAT GROUP leverages an unparalleled network of global talent to raise standards and drive transformative change in the urban living experience, delivering on its vision to be “the best in class, in every class.”