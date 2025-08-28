Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of its ongoing commitment to shaping future-focused communities, BEYOND Developments has announced the launch of the Middle East’s first Forest District by the Sea, and Talea, the first in a series of residential towers that will bring this vision to life.

Set in Dubai Maritime City, this pioneering destination is a coastal haven centered on nature, wellness, and sustainability. By championing this nature-first approach, BEYOND Developments supports Dubai’s transformation into a global leader in sustainable, resilient urban living, aligned with the Dubai 2040 Master Plan, Net Zero 2050, and D33 Agenda.

According to Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, this launch marks more than the beginning of a new residential offering. “This project demonstrates how thoughtful design can pioneer solutions to the challenges of climate change and urban wellbeing. As someone who lives and works in the city like everyone else, I understand firsthand the need for spaces that truly support healthier, more connected lives. It’s our responsibility as developers to create environments that inspire wellbeing and sustainability, making a positive difference in people’s everyday quality of life.”

The Forest District will feature 65,000 square metres of community parks, including an expansive 55,000 square metres of native woodland. With up to 75 percent tree canopy coverage and passive cooling strategies, the district introduces a cooler microclimate supported by green trails, forest-view fitness spaces, and tranquil garden areas, designed to promote wellbeing, mindfulness, and community connection.

Taqi added: “Tomorrow’s cities will be defined by their sensitivity to people, nature, and experience. That’s the ethos shaping our work in Dubai. Talea is the first step, a place where ecology, design, and daily life come together with purpose.”

Talea draws from the rhythms of earth and water. Its flowing architecture with greenery and expansive glazing brings the forest into each home. The tower features 354 residences, from one- to three-bedroom apartments to select four-bedroom penthouses, with interiors in natural tones and sweeping sea, skyline, and woodland views.

Amenities echo the forest, with shaded pools, treetop walkways, fitness zones, and play areas, seamlessly linked to The Forest District for a lifestyle where coastal energy meets woodland calm.

