iGA becomes the first to leverage Kingdom of Bahrain’s AI-ready Sovereign HyperCloud, powered by Oracle Alloy, in collaboration with Beyon Solutions

Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon Group, has signed a strategic partnership with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) during the Gateway Gulf Investor Forum 2025. The announcement was made in the presence of H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Beyon Group and other senior officials from both entities. This new deal will lead to the launch of Kingdom of Bahrain’s first AI-ready Sovereign HyperCloud, powered by Oracle Alloy, marking a major milestone in Bahrain’s digital transformation and data sovereignty journey.

Developed by Beyon Solutions in collaboration with Oracle, and with the strategic support of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), the Sovereign HyperCloud is a secure, AI-ready, locally operated cloud platform, and the only cloud designed to host data entirely within Bahrain. Powered by Oracle Alloy, a complete cloud infrastructure platform, it integrates global innovation with local governance and empowers government entities and enterprises to innovate confidently while maintaining complete control over their data within secure national borders. The iGA will serve as the anchor client and play a key role in driving cloud adoption by Bahraini Government entities while enabling data-driven governance, intelligent citizen services, and smarter public sector operations. Bahraini Government entities can now also leverage the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications capabilities of the Sovereign HyperCloud to enhance public sector efficiency and productivity in delivering services to citizens.

On this occasion, iGA’s Chief Executive Mr. Mohamed Ali Al Qaed stated that the launch of Bahrain’s Sovereign HyperCloud is in-line with the government of Bahrain’s vision and reflects iGA’s commitment towards the directives of the Ministerial Committee for Information & Communication Technology (MCICT), chaired by H.E. General Shaikh Rashed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, the Minister of Interior. Al Qaed also highlighted that the partnership with Beyon Solutions and Oracle will strengthen the foundation for secure, intelligent, and efficient government services. He stressed that the Sovereign HyperCloud will empower public sector entities to leverage AI, automation, and analytics with full confidence that data remains protected and governed within Bahrain, reflecting our national commitment to innovation, resilience, and digital excellence.

Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Digital Growth at Beyon, commented: “Bahrain’s Sovereign HyperCloud marks a pivotal step in advancing the Kingdom’s digital future. This initiative reflects our shared vision of driving sustainable digital growth through trusted innovation, empowering government and enterprise alike to unlock the full potential of AI and data within a secure national ecosystem. At Beyon, we are proud to partner with the iGA and Oracle to help accelerate Bahrain’s leadership in the era of intelligent, sovereign cloud technologies.”

Nicholas Toon, CEO of Beyon Solutions, said: “The Sovereign HyperCloud represents a transformative milestone for Bahrain’s digital landscape. Through our partnership with the Information & eGovernment Authority and in collaboration with Oracle, we are enabling the Kingdom to harness advanced cloud and AI capabilities within a fully sovereign framework. This cloud platform will provide access to more than 200 AI and cloud services, spanning AI, analytics, infrastructure, Oracle Fusion Applications, and cybersecurity, all operated locally to ensure data residency, governance, and national digital autonomy.”

The launch of Bahrain’s Sovereign HyperCloud aligns with Bahrain’s commercial Vision 2030 by supporting the Kingdom’s aspirations for digital resilience, AI adoption, and cybersecurity. The initiative reinforces Bahrain’s leadership in sovereign cloud innovation and positions the Kingdom as a regional hub for secure, intelligent, and future-ready digital infrastructure and application services.

“The launch of Bahrain’s first Sovereign HyperCloud marks a defining moment in the Kingdom’s AI transformation journey,” said Simon AlKhaled, Vice President – Business Applications, Public Sector – Gulf, Oracle. “By bringing Oracle Alloy to Bahrain in collaboration with Beyon Solutions and the Information & eGovernment Authority, we are enabling the Kingdom to combine global cloud innovation with full national control of data, governance, and AI capabilities — a powerful foundation for Bahrain’s commercial Vision 2030 and its leadership in digital sovereignty.”

Oracle Alloy, part of Oracle’s distributed cloud, enables service providers, integrators, independent software vendors, and other organizations to capitalize on the unprecedented business and new growth opportunities of the cloud. It functions as a full cloud region that Oracle supports and updates with new features as they become available in other Oracle public cloud regions worldwide.

