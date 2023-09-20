Manama, Bahrain: Beyon has been selected for the 2023 Best Workplaces in Asia List, by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. Beyon has been ranked 15th in the top performing 70 large enterprises on this year’s list which featured 200 organizations of all sizes, that were chosen after surveying over 2 million employees across Asia and the Middle East about their experience in the workplace.

This is the third consecutive year that the company achieved high honours for its workplace culture, with Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, being ranked the number one certified organization in the telecommunications sector across the GCC in the 2021 and 2022 Great Place to Work® Institute Middle East lists.

Advancing to the continent level and being recognised in the vast Asian category reflects the successful transformation journey undertaken by Batelco, that always put its people in focus.

Beyon Chief Human Resources Officer, Faisal Al Jalahma expressed Beyon’s delight at being highly ranked in the Best Workplaces in Asia list, “We are very proud of this incredible achievement. Our success stems from the commitment of Beyon’s Board of Directors and team members to continuously elevate corporate culture while delivering unmatched development opportunities and benefits, as the company went through the biggest transformation in its history, from a telecom company to a technology group. Since we embarked on this journey more than 3 years ago, we inspired many companies within the Kingdom of Bahrain to participate in The Great Place to Work® both in the public and private sector. ”

“Our success would not have been possible without the great efforts of our team members who have embraced the challenges faced during the transformation journey with commitment, helping to ensure a smooth and successful transition. Our team members continue to be at the core of our transformation journey and are the true catalysts for change,” he added.

“The Great Place to Work® Institute has recognised how successfully the Beyon team has navigated this journey, while maintaining a strong workplace culture, leading to our recognition in a wider geographical arena, while also maintaining our leading position in the local region,” Mr. Al Jalahma concluded.

Michael Burchell, CEO of Great Place to Work® Middle East, said “We are thrilled to congratulate Beyon on being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Asia™. This achievement is a testament to the commitment and dedication of their entire team in creating a workplace culture that values and invests in its employees. To have a Bahraini company recognized on this one-of-a-kind list is a great accomplishment and serves as a shining example of the potential for excellence in the region's business community.”

-Ends-

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com