Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group and a leading regional provider of cybersecurity services based in Bahrain, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Injazat, a leader in digital transformation and IT solutions, headquartered in Abu Dhabi UAE. This strategic partnership aims to combine Injazat's digital transformation expertise with Beyon Cyber's advanced cybersecurity solutions and managed services, to deliver holistic and cutting-edge digital offerings to clients in the UAE and across the region. The signing ceremony took place during an exclusive event for select business customers on 6th of June, at the Conrad Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration between Beyon Cyber and Injazat marks an important milestone in the regional cybersecurity and digital transformation landscape. By merging Injazat's and Beyon Cyber’s experience and expertise in delivering secure digital services, both entities would be able to offer a unique value proposition to customers and enable collaboration on large scale business opportunities across the region.

This partnership also opens opportunities in new international markets and facilitates the extension of Beyon Cyber's advanced cybersecurity offerings, notably their industry-leading managed detection and response services, to Injazat's extensive customer base in the UAE and beyond.

Dr. Sh. Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa, CEO at Beyon Cyber, commented on the MoU, stating, "The collaboration between Beyon Cyber and Injazat signifies a shared dedication to empower organizations to embrace digital transformation securely. By combining our joint expertise, we will not only be able to expand our reach to new markets but also deliver enhanced value to our customers through fully integrated digital solutions and managed security services that address the unique challenges faced by businesses today."

“Injazat, an industry recognized market leader in digital transformation, known for deep industry knowledge, is poised to leverage Beyon Cyber's state-of-the-art cybersecurity services to enhance its offerings.”

Ali Nimer, CCO at Injazat said, "Our combined expertise with Beyon Cyber expands our portfolio, enhances scalability and agility, taps into a wider customer base, and strengthens our value proposition. This partnership reflects Injazat’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional cybersecurity services, and we are confident that this collaboration will drive significant commercial success and reinforce our position as a key player in the GCC region’s cybersecurity market."

The exclusive event also included representatives from the government and banking sector and provided invited guests with an opportunity to engage and gain insights into Beyon Cyber’s cybersecurity offerings, with a focus on showcasing Beyon Cyber’s industry leading managed detection and response services, as well as VAPT and Incident Response capabilities. Beyon Cyber delivers Cyber security services in Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia in addition to Maldives, Jordan, and Channel Islands.

About Beyon Cyber -

Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group, is a cybersecurity provider operating the largest private sector CSOC (Cybersecurity Operations Centre) in Bahrain, and offering advanced end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, with managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and the region.

Beyon Cyber acquired a majority stake in DTS Solution, a leading regional Cyber Security Advisory, Consulting, and Engineering firm headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. DTS Solution, established in 2011, is a leading cybersecurity provider, offering various advanced services and solutions to combat cybercrime and uplift compliance through its team of highly certified cybersecurity experts.

About Injazat -

Founded in 2005, Injazat is an industry recognised market leader in the region for Digital Transformation, Cloud and Cyber Security. Based in Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates, Injazat draws on its local expertise and presence combined with several global technology partnership networks to develop market leading services. Injazat’s ambition is to empower organizations to achieve their vision by providing them with the technology solutions and expertise needed to power productivity while they focus on their core business. For more information, please visit www.injazat.com