Mansions will enjoy stunning views of, and direct access to, Trump International Golf Course

Homes will offer generous private gardens and outdoor terraces, ample space for all family members and comfortable accommodations for helpers

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties has announced the launch of Beverly Hills Drive a luxurious collection of high-end 6-bedroom mansions within the exclusive Trump Estates cluster in DAMAC Hills.

Residents seeking lavish spaces will be thrilled with these 3-storey mansions offering expansive separate formal/informal living and dining spaces, set within a private lush garden surrounding the indoors. From the garden, residents can directly access Trump International Golf Course.

“Beverly Hills Drive is the crème de la crème of luxury and is a great addition to the already flourishing DAMAC Hills community, offering top-of-the-line mansions for customers looking for larger living spaces and a bespoke premium living experience,” Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of DAMAC said.

The mansions will be equipped to cater to premium living preferences such as a separate preparation and show kitchen, a large maid’s room designed to accommodate two helpers, an independent driver’s quarters and a shaded parking pavilion for four cars.

The mansions offer an unbeatable 50 sq m master bedroom overlooking the stunning golf course, and five ensuite bedrooms spread out between the three floors. All bedrooms are designed to have their own bespoke walk-in closets and separate bathrooms.

The top floor is equipped for large gatherings, with an indoor game room that spills out towards a marvelous terrace with unobstructed views of the golf course.

The luxury villas bring the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles’ elite Beverly Hills neighbourhood to Dubai, offering residents premium interiors including crystal chandeliers, polished wood and gold finishing, while the architecture blends the use of stone, lighting and special screens inspired from the petals of a flower.

“This addition to Trump Estates adds that extra premium factor to the already high-end cluster and the name Beverly Hills truly encapsulates the elite feel that these mansions will offer, especially with their positioning which gives them front row direct views of the golf course and the beautifully-designed Trump International Golf Club,” McLoughlin added.

Coinciding with the launch of Beverly Hills Drive, the Trump Estates cluster will also be launching two new recreational amenity hubs for residents to enjoy. The Active Hub comes equipped with a private pool, calisthenics park, frisbee arena, racquet ball area and a mini golf course. Meanwhile, in the Serene Hub residents can practice yoga in the Zen Garden, paint in the Art Garden Gallery, or just relax and soak up the nature in the outdoor Relaxation Lounge.

“The amenities have all been designed with a Californian lifestyle flavour, bringing luxury to outdoor living,” McLoughlin said.

DAMAC Hills is DAMAC’s first master development located on Umm Suqeim Road and Hessa Street and is home to a flourishing community of residents with a wide array of entertainment and leisure amenities including a skate park, fishing lakes, horse stables, a petting zoo, sports facilities, an ice-skating rink and so much more.

DAMAC has set the highest bar when it comes to community living standards, and residents are spoilt for choice with the wide selection of entertainment outlets, which include the Trump International Golf Course and Malibu Bay, the UAE’s first community wave pool.

The community also has Jebel Ali School, a selection of nurseries, Carrefour, Spinneys, Radisson Hotel, as well as its own shopping mall, Ventura Mall. With all this on our residents’ doorstep, there is little need to travel outside the community.

Additionally, DAMAC’s community management arm, LOAMS, organises dozens of community activities and events throughout the year for residents to enjoy and get to know their neighbours, creating a real homey atmosphere.